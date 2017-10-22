Tori Spelling has several new businesses in the works, including a baby clothing line that has gained a lot of negative attention. Tori Spelling’s “Baby by Tori” collection is Tori and Dean’s newest venture and has come under fire. The Internet has spoken and is now making claims that Tori Spelling is stealing a baby company’s designs, according to Cafe Mom.

Which baby company? The same company who helped accessorize her 7-month-old son Beau’s room, a Canadian company called Juju & Jake’s design.

At the ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas, the New York Times bestselling author has recently showed off some of the latest #ToriBaby goodies for her “Baby by Tori” collection. Tori showcased a line of crib bumpers and diaper bags in a corner of the convention center among dozens of other exhibitors.

The mom of five wrote on Instagram and asked her followers to stop by her #ToriBaby booth to see the latest baby gear.

“So excited to be showing off my new #ToriBaby ( @babybytori ) line of diaper bags and crib bedding at the @abckids.expo (booth #3349).”

Tori Spelling was spotted putting her husband, Dean McDermott, to work while promoting her new “Tori Baby” clothing line, according to the Daily Mail.

“Tori would point at certain people, and Dean would literally run down shop owners trying to wrangle them over to his wife’s booth to check out her products for their stores.”

The insider added that Dean “was relentless! It was like someone lit a fire under him.”

Tori and her husband Dean McDermott have five children together including their son Liam, 10; daughter Stella, 9; daughter Hattie, 6; son Finn, 5; and baby boy Beau, who is 7-months-old.

Tori’s mother, Candy Spelling, hopes that Tori is finished having children, according to Us Weekly.

“She just loves her kids… I hope she’s finished, but you never know.”

Tori and Dean welcomed the McDermotts’ newest addition in March of 2017.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Candy Spelling have had their ups and downs in the past. Back in December of 2014, Tori hinted that her late father, Aaron Spelling, “created a lot of the competition” between them.

Now it appears that their relationship has gotten better. Back in February, Candy, 71, threw Tori a lavish baby shower for her fifth child.

According to the Daily Mail, Tori’s mother Candy Spelling is reportedly worth $600 million and pays for her grandchildren’s schools.

Candy Spelling said that Tori is her daughter and she would do anything to help, according to Us Weekly.

“Let me tell you, she’s my daughter. I love her… I would do anything to help my children if I can.”

The Broadway producer shared her thoughts while at the 7th annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills over the weekend.

Tori spoke with E! News and talked about life as a family of seven. Beau arrived via a scheduled c-section.

“It’s been a blessing having baby Beau… I think not just for our family but for us. Our love has grown stronger.”

When asked if they would consider expanding their family, Dean said, “Never say never.”

McDermott then added that he and Tori’s hands are pretty full, and they are enjoying the five children they have.

“It’s a happy, crazy, loving chaos… I am the bad cop and she’s the good cop. We make a really good team.”

Just last week, Dean McDermott’s ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, 55, filed legal paperwork to force him to pay over $100,000 in alimony and back child support for their son Jack, who is now 19-years-old, according to the Daily Mail.

