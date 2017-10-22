‘Young And The Restless’ News: Kristoff St. John Did Not Threaten Suicide, Mia St. John Says –Threatens TMZ

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) star, Kristoff St. John, allegedly threatened to shoot himself with a gun. TMZ claims that the actor sent a selfie of himself with a gun pointing to his head. In the article, the tabloid stated that Mia St. John, his ex-wife, alerted law enforcement, who deemed him a risk and hauled him to the hospital.

Mia took to Twitter to deny the story altogether. She claims the story is fabricated and urged TMZ to pull the story or she would call her attorney and sue them. St John said that she never contacted law enforcement, nor is Kristoff a danger to himself. Many Young and the Restless fans aren’t sure who to believe, as she could be trying to save his reputation by claiming it’s a fake news report.

TMZ updated the story and indicated that another ex-girlfriend of Kristoff’s contacted the police. Even so, Mia denies the story and demands the tabloid remove it or face a legal battle.

“A rep for Mia St. John tells TMZ, Mia — Kristoff’s ex-wife — is NOT the one who called police or got the photos of him holding a gun to his head.”

If Kristoff is suffering from depression, it could be good for him to seek treatment. Several weeks ago, he admitted that he still isn’t handling Julian St. John’s death well. His son, Jullian, killed himself after a long history of battling schizophrenia. The St. John’s are in the process of suing the hospital for wrongful death, as they were supposed to be checking on their son every 15 minutes. Since the Young and the Restless star son’s death in 2014, Kristoff often posts mental health awareness messages on his social media accounts.

Mia and Kristoff have admitted that since Julian’s death, they have struggled to move on. Mia added that it pains her that she gets to move on with her life, but her precious boy won’t have that chance. The Young and the Restless star explained that losing a child is the worst pain a human can experience. He added that when you combine that with the fact Julian wouldn’t have passed away if the hospital would have checked on him.

The Young and the Restless fans expressed their concern for the actor, hoping that if he is in treatment, he gets the help he needs. However, many fans find it hard to believe that Kristoff would consider ending his life when he personally knows the pain that suicide causes for the loved ones.

You better recant this story now @TMZ! LIES! 'Y&TR' Star Kristoff St. John Allegedly Threatened to Shoot Himself https://t.co/KDEumvMJNC — Mia St. John (@MiaStJohnBoxer) October 22, 2017

If you ever feel the urge to hurt yourself, please call the national suicide toll free number at 1-800-273-8255. Someone is available to take your call 24 hours a day.

[Featured Image by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images]