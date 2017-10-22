Watch Falcons Vs. Patriots 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & NFL Game Odds

On Sunday night, NFL fans will get to watch the Patriots vs. Falcons 2017 live streaming online and televised coverage of last season’s Super Bowl matchup. Atlanta Falcons fans have tried hard to forget the loss in the big game, fueled by Tom Brady and New England’s surprising comeback. On Sunday night, New England will have home-field advantage in a game with early implications that could carry over to the postseason. Here are the latest details on tonight’s game including odds to win, the point spread, TV channel, start time, and how to watch the Patriots vs. Falcons via live streaming online feeds.

In Super Bowl LI this past February, NFL MVP Matt Ryan and the Falcons jumped out to a huge 21-3 lead at halftime and were up by as much as 28-3 in the third quarter. However, Tom Brady stayed steady and his team capitalized on mistakes by their opponents. Ultimately, Brady led his team to a thrilling 34-28 overtime victory to help capture new England’s fifth championship over the past 16 years. That loss certainly stung the Atlanta Falcons and their fans, but they looked impressive early on for the latest season. However, both Atlanta and New England have struggled a bit over their first four games with the Falcons going 3-2 so far, and the Patriots going 4-2.

According to ESPN, the New England Patriots come into tonight’s game as winners of two-straight, while Atlanta has stumbled, losing their last two games, both of which were at home. They lost to two common opponents with the Patriots in the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, with each of those AFC East teams holding Atlanta to 17 points. The Pats are coming off their 24-17 win at the New York Jets, which followed up their victory over Tampa Bay, 19-14. However, the team has still had its share of issues one-third of the way through this latest NFL season.

Belichick discusses the #Patriots approach to preparing for tonight's #SNF matchup vs. Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/9xSVYuEJy9 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 22, 2017

The Falcons have been averaging 392 yards of offense per game this season, with the bulk coming via passing (271.4 yards per game). They’re holding teams to 332.6 yards of offense per contest. For the Patriots, that’s been part of their problem this current season. They’ve been putting up big offensive yardage numbers with an average of 428.7 per game, but are allowing 454 per game to their opponents. The Pats are also outscoring opponents by just 2.2 points per game this season.

So what are tonight’s game odds in this rematch of Super Bowl opponents? According to the Odds Shark website, the Atlanta Falcons are favorites at home by three points on the current point spread. For moneyline bettors, Atlanta is anywhere from -150 to -160, while the visiting New England Patriots are +132 to +140 underdogs. Over/under points total bettors will find the consensus total right now is at 56.5 to 57 points at various sportsbooks.

The Sunday Night Football matchup featuring the New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised game coverage is offered exclusively through the NBC network and their affiliated channels around the nation. For live streaming, cable and satellite subscribers can use the NBC Sports Live Extra website or mobile apps for any compatible devices. These may include the Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and select video game systems.

Other live streaming options for tonight’s game may be available. These could include Verizon NFL Mobile for all Verizon customers with this as part of their service. Additionally, there’s the NFL Sunday Ticket subscription service from DirecTV or NFL Game Pass. With the NFL Game Pass subscription service, diehard NFL fans can watch live streaming feeds for “out-of-market” games all season long. More details on this service are available through the NFL website’s Game Pass section.

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images]