Poll: Most Americans Oppose Donald Trump Proposed Tax Plan

A new poll finds most American are opposed to the tax reform plan being proposed by President Donald Trump.

According to a new CNN poll, 52 percent of Americans stand in opposition to the plan being proposed by Trump and Republicans, compared to just 34 percent of respondents who support the plan.

Researchers found opinions of the plan are largely split along partisan lines, with 81 percent of Democrats rejecting it and seven-in-10 Republicans openly backing the plan.

Among independents, 50 percent of respondents are against the plan, compared to just 35 percent who stand in support of it.

In addition, half of all Americans disapprove of the way Trump is handling taxes, the highest level in CNN polling so far, compared with just with 36 percent of respondents who identified as supporters.

Early opposition to the plan comes despite the best efforts of Trump and GOP leaders to control perception of it and get it passed as quickly as possible.

“I would like very much to see it be done this year,” Trump recently told reporters. “But don’t forget, it took years for the Reagan administration to get taxes done. I’ve been here for nine months.”

As it is, less than one in four, or 24 percent, of Americans indicated they believe they and their families will be better off if Trump’s tax plans is signed into law. Meanwhile, 31 percent of respondents said they are convinced they would be worse off if the plan became the law of the land.

Meanwhile, a new Gallup poll finds Trump’s approval rating has dangerously dipped to an all-time low.

According to Newsweek, Trump’s approval now stands at just 35 percent, one point higher than his all-time low in the poll and three points down from where he stood in the same poll just a week ago.

At the same time, pollsters found Trump’s disapproval rating has climbed to a near record-high of 60 percent.

The last few days for Trump have been filled with him sparring with critics over his dealings with gold star military families. Trump has been widely criticized over reports he told the widow of a fallen soldier he “knew what he signed up for.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images]