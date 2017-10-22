Fake Myeshia Johnson Facebook Post Goes Viral, Widow Offended By Donald Trump Did Not Attack Frederica Wilson

A viral Facebook post supposedly written by Myeshia Johnson, the widow of slain Army Sergeant La David Johnson — in which she blasts Florida Congressional Representative Frederica Wilson as a “so called politician” — is a fake, Johnson herself has confirmed. The post went viral over the weekend, circulating widely on social media especially among conservative Twitter and Facebook accounts.

It was Wilson who first revealed what Donald Trump said to Myeshia Johnson in what was supposed to be a condolence call, 13 days after her husband was killed in an October 4 ISIS attack in the West African country of Niger. The ambush also took the lives of three other American soldiers and wounded two more. The soldiers’ deaths have been attributed at least in part to “a massive intelligence failure,” according to media reports on Friday.

Trump waited 12 days before publicly acknowledging the soldiers’ deaths, and then discussed the soldiers only when he was asked about them at a Monday press conference. He called Johnson’s widow the following day.

Johnson took the call on a speaker phone in a car, on the way to meet her husband’s remains at a Florida airport. Wilson, a longtime friend of the Johnson family, was also in the car and heard Trump say, “Well, I guess he knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt,'” the congressional rep reported.

Since revealing Trump’s words to Johnson, which were widely condemned as insensitive and cavalier, Wilson has been on the receiving end of attacks and explicit threats not only from Trump supporters — who have flooded her office phone lines with hostile calls — and from Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly, but from Trump himself who has repeatedly posted Twitter messages ridiculing the 74-year old representative who has served in the U.S. congress since 2011 after 12 years in the Florida state legislature, as “wacky.”.

I hope the Fake News Media keeps talking about Wacky Congresswoman Wilson in that she, as a representative, is killing the Democrat Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

Wacky Congresswoman Wilson is the gift that keeps on giving for the Republican Party, a disaster for Dems. You watch her in action & vote R! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2017

At some point last week, pro-Trump social media users began circulating what was alleged to be a Facebook post written by Myeshia Jonson, in which she supposedly attacked Wilson.

“I want to set the record straight!” the purported Myeshia Johnson Facebook post read. “I’m getting sick and tired of this so called politician using my husband as a political platform. Even buy [sic] her own words she did not hear all of the conversation she only heard part of it. This is what actually was said. ‘They know the risk, they know what they sign up for but they still volunteer to put their lives on the line for their fellow Americans. We owe them a debt that can never be repaid.'”

View an image of the fake post by clicking on this link.

Johnson is scheduled to make her first public appearance Monday morning when she is set to be interviewed on the ABC TV Good Morning America program. In advance of the program, she confirmed to ABC News that the post was not written by her.

The fact-checking site Snopes.com first exposed the fraudulent post, noticing that the time stamp on the post would have actually placed it about an hour before Trump made his controversial call to Mysehia Johnson. The site also pointed out that the profile picture on the forged post was square. But Facebook recently changed profile pictures on posts to circular icons.

The military funeral for La David Johnson was held on Saturday, as seen in the photo at the top of this page. On that day Trump played golf for the 74th time since his January inauguration. Trump returned to the Trump National Golf Club in Ashburn, Virginia — a golf club that he owns — on Sunday, his 75th day of golf in the 276 days of his term so far, meaning that Trump has now spent more than one of every four of his days in office golfing.

