Alicia Silverstone Dressed Up As Cher From ‘Clueless’ For ‘Lip Sync Battle’— See The Photos

Lip Sync Battle has given the world dozens of iconic moments. Beyoncé shocked viewers when she dropped in on Channing Tatum’s rendition of “Run the World (Girls).” Anne Hathaway had audiences reeling when she flicked off Emily Blunt while riding on a wrecking ball. And now, Alicia Silverstone just reprised her role as Cher from Clueless on the hit Spike (now Paramount Network) series.

Co-host Chrissy Teigen tweeted a photo with the 90s star dressed from head to toe in her classic yellow-plaid mini skirt and blazer outfit. Cher Horowitz was back in action, and performed two unidentified songs on the program. Let’s just hope she has a note for Mr. Hall when she’s inevitably tardy to class.

Teigen was fangirling over having Cher Horowitz in her dressing room, as all ’90s kids would have. She admitted she’s only ever asked for two celebrity photos in her life: Silverstone and Beyoncé! Teigen’s daughter, Luna, was lucky enough to be in the photo as well.

People notes Silverstone might possibly have sung to Iggy Azalea and Charli XCX’s “Fancy,” as the singers dressed as Cher and her best friend Dionne in the music video.

However, there are a number of songs on the Clueless soundtrack that became synonymous with the film. “Kids In America” by The Muffs, “Where’d You Go?” by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, “Supermodel” by Jill Sobule, and most notably, “Rollin’ With My Homies” by Coolio are all potential song choices for Silverstone.

How am I supposed to sleep? I think I've asked for 2 photos in my entire life. @AliciaSilv and beyonce pic.twitter.com/TBSEXqKTGp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2017

The 41-year-old actress battled against fellow ’90s and ’00s movie star, Mena Suvari. The actress is known to most as Oz’s on-again-off-again love interest, Heather, from American Pie. She followed in the film’s sequels, but was notably absent from American Wedding. Survari was spotted on the LSB set dressed as the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland.

Silverstone and Suvari star in the upcoming television series American Woman, based off the life of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards. The show also stars Cheyenne Jackson of American Horror Story fame.

#lipsyncbattle beauties #aliciasilverstone and #menasuvari showing crowd how amazing #americanwoman is going to be. #paramountnetwork A post shared by Kac Man (@kac_man) on Oct 21, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

Lip Sync Battle will return on January 18 on Paramount Network. American Woman also debuts next year on Paramount.

Who would you like to see compete on Lip Sync Battle? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Paramount Pictures]