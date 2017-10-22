Billie Lourd Pays Tribute To Late Mom Carrie Fisher On Her Birthday With Instagram Post, New Tattoo

Saturday would have been Carrie Fisher’s 61st birthday. And with nearly a year having passed since the Star Wars actress’ tragic death, Billie Lourd paid tribute to her mother in more ways than one, taking to Instagram to share a series of throwback mother-and-daughter pictures, and getting a very similar ankle tattoo to the one Fisher had.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Lourd, 25, paid tribute to her mother on Instagram, wishing her a happy birthday in emoji lettering, and posting a collage of throwback photos, including one where she and Fisher were wearing matching nightgowns. This was one of many Carrie Fisher birthday tributes that went up on social media yesterday, as Carrie’s Star Wars co-star, Mark Hamill, was one of several celebrities who honored her memory on what would have been her birthday.

The throwback collage was just the first part of Billie Lourd’s Carrie Fisher tribute, as People noted that the young actress went for something more permanent for the second part, as she got a celestial ankle tattoo similar to the one Fisher got in the same spot. Likewise, Billie took to Instagram to share a photo of the new ink, while also posting an image of her late mother’s tattoo for the sake of comparison.

❤ ♓️????️????️????️✌???? ????️ℹ️????✝️♓️????????????️✌???? ♏️????️♏️????️✌???? ❤ A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Oct 21, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

????✨????✨???? @_dr_woo_ A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Oct 21, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

As further noted by People, Billie Lourd’s celebration of mom Carrie Fisher’s birthday continued with a third social media post, as she shared an Instagram story featuring a cake decorated with the word “HAAA!” and a snap that had some of her friends holding electronic cigarettes. According to Billie, the unusual cake decoration was a reference to Carrie’s “abridged version of the ‘Happy Birthday’ song,” while the e-cig snap was a tribute to her mom’s well-documented use of the devices as an alternative to regular cigarettes.

Carrie Fisher was 60-years-old when she died on December 27, 2016, and with Carrie’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, passing away just one day later, Billie Lourd has not been shy about talking about the challenges she’s dealt with after losing both her mother and grandmother in a span of a few days. Just last month, she spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about these challenges, describing the “surreal” life she’s lived since the tragic losses, as quoted by People. But the American Horror Story star added that she had an “incredible experience” making her acting debut on 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, where she played a small role alongside her mother.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]