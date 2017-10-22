Lady Gaga For President? Twitter Floats Idea, Takes Vicious Swipe At Trump During Hurricane Relief Concert

With some on Twitter raising the suggestion that Lady Gaga is the real president or should succeed the POTUS, Donald Trump just can’t get a break.

Gaga, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, appeared at “One America Appeal,” the Hurricane Relief concert held over the weekend in College Station, Texas to support victims of the recent storms that ravished four U.S. states and territories. The “Poker Face” singer had a million reasons to lend her voice to a benevolent cause.

Lady Gaga joined all five living former presidents: George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, and Bill Clinton. She serenaded the crowd with some of her popular tunes. Other entertainers like Lyle Lovett, Yolanda Adams, the band Alabama, and others joined in on the celebration of hope.

Through their efforts, Lady Gaga and other celebrities raised over $30 million in relief aid. Reportedly, Gaga pledged $1 million of her own money.

On a lighter note — harsher, to some Trump supporters — Twitter users pivoted to the possibility of Lady Gaga serving as commander-in-chief. It was an apparent swipe at Donald Trump, who has been under fire from the start of the presidency over his controversial behavior. Some have even suggested that he be impeached and removed from office before the expiration of his first term.

Lady Gaga joins five former presidents at One America Appeal benefit concert, donates $1 million — Pic! https://t.co/Q4GhcMGvQo pic.twitter.com/KIlX6goRZZ — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) October 22, 2017

@ladygaga performing on our @SteinwayAndSons Model A grand piano for the One America Appeal for Hurricane Relief event in College Station pic.twitter.com/jDcPKe2Oor — Steinway Houston (@SteinwayHouston) October 22, 2017

Trump took heat for not being present with his predecessors at the College Station event, according to toofab. Sources said he chose to play golf instead as part of a working-break. However, the president prepared a pre-recorded message to highlight the generous work the past presidents put forth in support of the rebuilding process for hurricane victims.

Still, critics on Twitter compared Donald Trump negatively to his predecessors. Some tweets were also aimed at wishing Lady Gaga was the leader of the free world.

Five presidents

fundraise tonight;

But one declined

to accept his invite.

To help in relief,

Trump was unavailable;

But as Commander in Chief,

Surely his reason was unassailable?

Alas, it seems,

Our president deems

It a far better feat

To golf and to tweet.#OneAmericaAppeal — The Seuss is Loose (@SeussIsLoose_) October 22, 2017

IM WAITING YOU SINCE 10 MINUTESSS ???????????? GO ON STAGE NOW AND REPLACE DONALD TRUMP BABY LET’S SING IM WAITING YOU GOOD LUCK MAMA LOVE U???? — Hugo (@hugoclears) October 22, 2017

Donald Trump OUT — dhônys (@dhonysribeiro1) October 22, 2017

Yes, but I would still have wanted Jimmy Carter as a past president! I know… Lady Gaga could take Donald Trump's place. — Kariann Hart (@KariannHart) October 22, 2017

I say: Lady Gaga for president. As an independent candidate. #LadyGagaToTheWH — antonio vasco (@antoniovasco) October 22, 2017

Lady Gaga for president 2020. — Lady Gaga (@KingLadyGaga) October 22, 2017

One user boldly invoked an article of the United States Constitution that, according to the Legal Information Institute, doesn’t exist. The site maintains that the Constitution is composed of seven articles and 27 amendments. Apparently, the reference to Lady Gaga being the de facto president — in place of the current leadership under Donald Trump — was an attempt at humor.

“Per the Article VIII of the US Constitution, Lady Gaga is President now,” quipped the Gaga fan.

Still, that didn’t stop others from putting forth reasons why Lady Gaga should replace Donald Trump as POTUS. Here are some of the tweets that ripped the embattled president.

Obviously, there is no provision in the United States Constitution that allows Lady Gaga to replace Donald Trump in the Oval Office by a decree from the electorate. However, should Gaga step into the political fray after Trump’s first term, what do you give her chances?

