Tesla Cars Will Be Able To Predict Your Destination, Says CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has teased developments in his electric car brand’s AI that would enable the vehicle to predict where its driver wants to go. Musk made the revelation in a seemingly offhand response to a question that was tweeted to him recently. Twitter user James Harvey asked the billionaire innovator whether he would consider creating a car that would allow the driver to ask the vehicle to drive to a particular destination.

“It won’t even need to ask you most of the time,” Musk responded.

Another user chimed in and said that the car could use the time the driver gets into the car as a clue to the destination. So, if he/she get in at 7 in the morning, the car will deduce that the driver is going to work. To that Musk responded, “Yeah, don’t exactly need to be Sherlock Holmes.”

The Tesla Autopilot

Tesla vehicles have a pretty advanced autopilot system so the prospect of this AI upgrade is pretty exciting. Introduced in 2014 on the Model S and X in 2014, this groundbreaking driver-assist feature has gone through several improvements already. The latest hardware, Autopilot 2.0 was released in February 2017. This upgrade included a traffic aware cruise control feature, a forward collision warning system and an autosteer beta version, Futurism reports. All of these improvements were meant to improve the Tesla’s safety while it’s in Autopilot mode.

Teslas can also autopark. According to Teslerati, this feature was first deployed in 2015. It has also been activated in the company’s highly anticipated new product: the Tesla Model 3. Early Model 3 owners have posted videos on YouTube showing that their cars can locate a vacant parking space and effortlessly maneuver the vehicle into it.

Although Tesla’s technology is very advanced, it still isn’t at what the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) calls Level 5 autonomy. This level is reserved for cars that can perform all aspects of the “dynamic driving task,” i.e steering, braking, accelerating and monitoring the road, under all environmental conditions.

But, according to Futurism, Elon Musk and the team at Tesla Motors, plan to introduce an upgrade that will give their cars Level 5 autonomy. The upgrade, called HW 2.5, will update the current Autopilot hardware and comes with new software as well. Could this be the AI improvement that allows the car to predict the driver’s destination? We’ll have to wait and see.

Would you ever ride in a fully driverless car? Do you think they’re the future of the automotive industry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

