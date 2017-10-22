It’s Almost Wedding Time For ‘This Is Us’ Star Justin Hartley: Will Fellow Cast Members Attend?

The big day is finally approaching for This Is Us star Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause. Justin and the Days of Our Lives actress have been engaged since 2015, and are very ready to tie the knot. Hartley and Stause have hired a wedding planner who has coordinated everything for them so all the happy couple has to do is show up and enjoy their special day.

What is Justin looking forward to most about their wedding day? People caught up with Hartley to ask him about his upcoming nuptials to Stause. Hartley says he cannot wait to call Chrishell his wife. He goes on to say that is what he is looking forward to the most, calling her his wife. Both Hartley and Stause are looking forward to finally officially being husband and wife.

The Knot has also shared some details about Justin and Chrishell’s upcoming wedding. In July, Chrishell shared her dress was being created by designer Monique Lhuillier. Stause had also previously shared a handwritten card by the designer, which stated it included a swath of the material for the gown so Chrishell could coordinate her accessories.

Of course with the entire cast of This is Us seemingly very close, fans are wondering if they plan on attending Justin’s wedding. Us Weekly was able to catch up with Hartley to find out the scoop on if his co-stars will be there for the big day. Justin says that he is hoping they will all be there, to include his on screen parents Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia. Along with the This is Us cast, Justin shares that a few friends will be coming in from out of town that he has not seen in a few years.

While few details have been shared about the wedding, Justin has previously shared that his daughter, Isabella, will play a role in it. Hartley also previously revealed the ceremony would be intimate. While no date has been shared with the public, it is assumed to be this year based on previous interviews given by Hartley.

Along with getting ready for his wedding day and continuing to film episodes of This is Us, Hartley has also been preparing for the premiere of the new Bad Moms movie. In the film Justin will play a handsome and charming dancer who will date one of the moms, Carla.

Stay tuned for more details on Justin and Chrishell’s wedding along with This is Us news. This is Us airs Tuesday nights on NBC.

