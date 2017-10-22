Lil Wayne, Birdman ‘Pay’ Drama Continues As Weezy’s ‘Son’ Allegedly Appears

Lil Wayne and Birdman’s drama has a three year anniversary coming up on December 4, but it appears that a resolution is further away than ever as this “father and son” relationship has allegedly gained a new element via Weezy.

Lil Wayne is currently performing at the Loud: Bay Area festival in Mountain View, California, but his music industry comrades and fans are focused on his relationship with Birdman.

According to BET, Rick Ross is the latest rapper to come out to support Lil Wayne getting paid by Birdman. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lil Wayne and Birdman’s drama over getting paid started on December 4, 2014, when Weezy denounced his “father” Birdman on social media.

Rick Ross is not the only one that has recently decided that enough is enough, and that Lil Wayne needs the $51 million he says Birdman owes his “son” Weezy for his Cash Money Records deals.

Officially, the lawsuit against Birdman is still in the works, but Lil Wayne’s fans are demanding that Cash Money Records pays Weezy what is owed, according to Oxygen. Of course, this is not the first time that Lil Wayne fans have spoken out about Birdman’s alleging to have millions, but yet still does not seem to be able to get his “son” Lil Wayne paid.

For example, in April 2016, Birdman lashed out at The Breakfast Club radio show for making perceived negative comments about the lawsuit situation with Lil Wayne. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Birdman also publicly threatened anyone critical of this “family” situation with Lil Wayne and said that the media should put some “respect on my name” and to quit “playing with my name.”

Lil Wayne has plenty of money of his own, but having Birdman “family” drama out of his life might be critical if he does, in fact, need to welcome an unexpected new member to the Carter family.

According to Billboard, Lil Wayne was not notified about paternity until recently, and is currently waiting on paternity tests. Insiders were quoted stating that Lil Wayne would welcome his 15-year-old son into his life if the results clarify if Dwayne is officially a Carter.

While Lil Wayne may have had a secret family member, Birdman is definitely not involved in any secret relationships, according to Toni Braxton. Enstarz reported that Toni Braxton dispelled rumors that she was secretly Lil Wayne’s “step-mom” and married to Birdman.

Outside of the drama, Lil Wayne is moving forward with his life, and is leaving behind his role of being Birdman’s “son.” Although there were some unfortunate concert cancellations due to lack of security, according to WLTX, Lil Wayne has been going strong and recently announced a Halloween show.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Lil Wayne will be performing in Las Vegas at a series of shows set up by Drai that will occur throughout Halloween weekend starting Friday, October 27 and end on Tuesday, October 31.

However, if you want to stay free of Lil Wayne drama in your own life as one of his loyal fans, avoid fake ticket scams. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a scam involving fake Lil Wayne tickets occurred in 2015.

According to Reflector Online, another incident has occurred where Lil Wayne fans were duped into buying fake tickets to a concert in Mississippi. The newest fake Lil Wayne concert was alleged to take place on October 25, and the website with the scam concert has now been deactivated.

Thankfully, all of Lil Wayne’s official performances are announced on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

