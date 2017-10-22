Dr. Phil Hits Skateboarder With Mercedes- Minor Accident Or Big Payday?

On Friday, Dr. Phil McGraw was attempting to exit an area around Universal Studios when he became impatient with the van in front of him. McGraw attempted to maneuver his Mercedes around the van, and struck a pedestrian skateboarder in the crosswalk. The skateboarder, Terrence Bembury, fell to the ground after being hit. This is where the story gets murky.

According to initial reports, McGraw immediately exited the vehicle to make sure that Bembury was alright. After a short- yet friendly- exchange, the two supposedly shook hands and went on their separate ways. Apparently Bembury didn’t get far, because he was still there when the police arrived to investigate the incident. According to TMZ, sources close to the police department say that a nearby witness had called the accident in, and authorities were on their way as McGraw was leaving.

As soon as police arrived, Bembury immediately began to complain of shoulder and leg pain. The twenty-something skater refused the ambulance and emergency care, saying that he preferred to seek out his own medical care. His story continued to change, claiming that McGraw had, in fact, not exited the Mercedes to see if he was okay. Bembury painted an entirely different picture of the accident to authorities, and made McGraw out to be both callous and impatient.

The angry skateboarder took to his social media accounts to plead his case to the public. Amidst pictures of police reports and poorly spelled outrage, Pembury stated, “Dr. Phil just hit me with his car this morning. I filled a police report…And injury..Waiting for the dew process..And will contact TM Z.”

He goes on to use a slew of Hashtags designed to draw as much attention as possible to his story.

In another photo, Bembury features a picture of a doctor’s office. This is when he makes his intention to file a lawsuit against McGraw apparent- accusing Dr. Phil of not caring enough to even ask for his name.

According to MSN News, surveillance footage from the scene of the accident could show that McGraw was definitely at fault- but the determining factor will be whether or not he did, in fact, stop to check on Pembury. If there was a friendly exchange, and the entire incident was dismissed- then the young fitness enthusiast may not have a sore leg to stand on.

Pembury’s changing stories coupled with his refusal of immediate medical care point to a lawsuit that may focus more on money than on personal justice. Police and local authorities will continue to investigate the case as new details develop. Dr. Phil McGraw has, wisely, declined to comment as of yet. That hasn’t stopped Pembury from continuing his dialogue as comments pour in to his social media accounts.

“Cops told me he needed to stay until cops came and that he should of called himself, and the fact a shuttle driver stopped for me and he passed the driver and I even shouted and stuck my [hand emoji] out, him being oblivious to all this means he either was on his phone or just straight hit me knowing my obvious presence and didn’t care, either way he broke traffic laws which resulted in him hitting me.”

