Like with most seasons of any franchise of the Real Housewives, some changes are afoot for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with the newest addition being Teddi Jo Mellencamp, singer John Mellencamp’s daughter. Yes, the eighties hit singer, sometimes known as John Cougar Mellencamp of “Jack And Diane” fame. While it’s not clear yet if Mellencamp will be one of the core housewives or an extraneous one of the housewives (like Eden Sassoon was last season), Teddi Mellencamp will be injecting some new blood into the series.

And after last year’s snarking and fighting, new blood like Teddi Jo Mellencamp might be just the thing that is needed on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And even though Mellencamp has a famous father in John Mellencamp, Teddi is said to be her own woman. But Mellencamp will have to work hard to cause the ruckus that last year’s newbie, Dorit Kemsley caused, backed up by husband P.K.

Dorit and P.K. made way too much of the fact that Erika Jayne went commando one evening, and their inside joke just kept going and going until all hell broke loose on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills girls’ trip. At the RHOBH reunion, Erika Jayne stated plainly that the thing everyone learned was that “P.K. is an as*.”

While not a lot is known about Teddi Jo Mellencamp, her Instagram, @TeddiMellencamp certainly accentuates the positive. Mellencamp describes herself as an “accountability coach and and fitmom” who is into working out, going to the gym, and keeping healthy while helping others. Mellencamp does not shy away from sharing her own before and after shots as she has had to slim down herself.

Mellencamp is also a horseback riding enthusiast, sharing photos on her own dressage horse around the barn and in competition. Amongst her equestrian photos is a cute pic of Teddi Jo, her daughter, and famous dad John Mellencamp. Below the pic, Teddi Jo promotes her dad’s upcoming performance on the Jimmy Kimmel show with #JimmyKimmel.

With Eileen Davidson exiting stage right on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a hole was left in the series. Davidson says she’s too busy doing double duty on her soap operas (and probably had enough having her private life under the microscope), but that means there is one less person on the RHOBH cast who at least tries to stay positive. When someone else was bringing the crazy, Eileen Davidson could usually be relied upon to stay chill rather than further stirring the pot (Dorit, are you listening?).

While we don’t know a huge amount about Teddi Jo Mellencamp, we know she is married to Edwin Arroyave, and together they have two children, and Arroyave has another child. It’s fair to say that nobody will be accusing Teddi Mellencamp of being on drugs or using cocaine at Dorit’s house because Teddi Jo Mellencamp says she’s addicted to “sweat and laughter.” Of course, that causes concern that the ladies will eat her alive, but with all of her working out, Mellencamp can likely make a quick getaway.

Joining Teddi Mellencamp this season on RHOBH will be returning housewives Camille Grammer and Adrienne Maloof (anybody want to take bets on how long it will take for Lisa Vanderpump to make a “Maloof hoof” joke?). Here’s to hoping that all of the new storylines don’t just show Mellencamp working out.

Will you be watching Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season? Do you think Teddi Jo Mellencamp will be a good fit? Do you think her dad, John Mellencamp will make an appearance the way Boy George did last season?

