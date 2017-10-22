Potterheads Rejoice As ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Confirms Major ‘Harry Potter’ Player In Sequel

It’s been a little under a year since the world got to meet Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film. The Harry Potter spin-off was a huge success, and principal photography is under way for its sequel.

On Wednesday, the official accounts for Fantastic Beasts on social media teased an image that only true Harry Potter fans would understand. The photo shows a ornate book with a lock and key. On the open lock reads the initials “N.F.”, who Potterheads would assume stands for Nicolas Flamel.

The caption on the photo helps those who would be confused by the initials hinting: “The only known maker of the Philosopher’s Stone. What other mysteries may be locked away?”

Known as the Sorcerer’s Stone in American versions of the Harry Potter books, the Philosopher’s Stone was created by Nicolas Flamel. Flamel was an alchemist who created the stone which could turn metal into gold, and also created the Elixir of Life which extended the drinkers lifespan.

Flamel used the Elixir of Life on himself and to extended his wife, Perenelle’s, lifespan for over six centuries. Lord Voldemort tried to steal the stone on various occasions, and the only time he came close, he was stopped by an 11-year-old Harry Potter.

Pottermore confirms that Nicolas Flamel will indeed be in Fantastic Beasts 2, and will be played by Brontis Jodorowsky. Jodorowsky is relatively unknown in American cinema, but has been in many Mexican film productions.

The open lock on the book suggests Flamel will be dropping some major secrets in the new film. Given that the character is over 600-years-old, he definitely holds his fair share of knowledge and secrets.

Other new characters coming to the second Fantastic Beasts installment are Zoë Kravitz as Leta Lestrange, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, and Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander.

"My philosophy is that worrying means you suffer twice." – #NewtScamander pic.twitter.com/trle3UJett — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) October 12, 2017

Returing to the sequel are Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Ezra Miller (Creedence Barebone), Johnny Depp (Gellert Grindelwald), Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), and Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski).

What role do you think Nicolas Flamel will play in the Fantastic Beasts sequel? Let us know in the comment section below.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 premieres on November 16, 2018.