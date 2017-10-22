‘Alaskan Bush People’ Rainy Gave An Elusive Update On Ami’s Cancer Status After Spending A Day With Her

Alaskan Bush People daughter Merry Christmas Katherine Raindrop Brown, popularly known as “Rainy” to fans, handed down a very elusive update regarding her mom Ami’s battle with cancer, saying, “She is now going [through] her second round of chemo.”

In her recent post on Instagram, the Alaskan Bush People star shared a photo collage of a pair of teacups and another pair of essential oil bottles. She explained in her captioned that she spent her Saturday morning with her mother Ami for an intimate mommy moment.

The mother-daughter duo made their favorite peach tea and together they did their own mix of essential oils. For the ingredients, they used frankincense, eucalyptus, pink grapefruit, and spearmint for the scent, coconut oil as a carrier, and added a touch of shimmer.

Interestingly, the Alaskan Bush People star revealed that her mother was in her second round of chemotherapy. Although Rainy’s revelation confirmed several rumors related to Ami, she refused to divulge more details regarding her mom’s current condition.

“Sadly, I can’t say how she is doing just yet,” the 14-year-old daughter said.

However, she assured fans and supporters that their entire family remains hopeful and faithful for Ami recovery. She went on to thank everyone who supported their family, adding, “Thank you all so much for your support and love in this harsh time.”

She ended her caption with a special mention to her own fans, “Stay strong my rainbows, God bless!”

Fans React

In the comment section, fans started to send their love and well wishes for both Ami and Rainy.

One commenter, with the username monana1916, shared her own cancer story. “As a cancer survivor, I understand the harshness of radiation and chemo treatments. Prayers for Ami and the family. All the detractors I simply ignore. A little sympathy for a cancer victim would be nice.”

Meanwhile, Lindagevedonicki told Rainy, “Glad you got to spend time with your mother and share these precious memories. [Mothers] can teach you things that last a lifetime. God bless all of you. [You’re] in my thoughts and prayers.”

Earlier this year, the Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami has been diagnosed with Stage 3B Lung Cancer which, later on, progressed to Stage 4. This diagnosis forced the Brown family to abandon their home in the Alaskan Bush which they named Browntown.

According to rumors, the filming of an eight season for Alaskan Bush People was halted due to Ami’s worsening condition.

[Featured Image by Rainy Brown/Instagram]