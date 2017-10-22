‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Shut Down After Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Reportedly Pulls Out A Knife

It’s Teen Mom 2 reunion time, and things got crazy not once, but twice during the weekend shoot. During the Friday night party Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, pulled out a knife; and, then the next day, while filming the reunion, a major fight broke out between Evans and her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. So, what was it that set each of the newlyweds off just a few hours apart?

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup is reporting that during the Friday night end-of-year party, producers cut-off Eason at the bar because he was too drunk. The reality star got angry and “stormed off,” but ran into a bunch of balloons.

“He took out his pocketknife and started slashing the balloons with it!” the source says. “This took place a few feet away from where the cameras were filming, so there’s a slight chance it may be captured on film.”

Another source added that this freaked everyone out and no one could believe Eason had a weapon at the party. As a result, the next day, the cast, crew, and audience all had to go through a security checkpoint before filming the reunion. Everyone had their bags checked and received pat-downs before entering the studio.

It’s a good thing no one had a weapon on them because, during the Teen Mom 2 reunion shoot, Evans lost her mind when she saw her estranged mom Barbara hug Ashley Lanhardt, Griffith’s new girlfriend.

My babe was the one and only bartender for the ladies, not to mention the Jenga master. ???????????? A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 22, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Evans came out the green room and into the hallway and started yelling at her mother for hugging her ex-boyfriend’s new lady, and when Griffith stepped in to defend Lanhardt, Evans called out for Eason.

Things started to escalate, and Evans accused Griffith of being “out of control.” It was at this point that producers had to step in to separate Evans and Lanhardt.

You are getting so big and it’s crazy to see you on stage with me and have the courage to speak your little heart out. I’m so proud of you! ???????????? #TeenMom2 #Reunion A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 21, 2017 at 8:11pm PDT

While this loud argument was going on, all the kids were running around playing together, except for Evan’s son Kaiser, who was taken away from the scene. Some of the other cast members were concerned about this happening in front of the children and came out into the hallway to find their kids and take them somewhere safe.

The real stars of the show. ????✨ #TeenMom2 #Reunion A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

No one threw any punches, but there were accusations of Evans being high. The fight temporarily shut down production so that security could break it all up, but cameras caught the entire thing, which means it should appear in a future episode.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]