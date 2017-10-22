Donald Trump Defends Twitter Use — Says Wouldn’t Have Won Presidency Without Social Media

United States President Donald Trump has defended his Twitter use on regular basis. President Trump claimed that his tweets are a way to fortify real news and reach to his followers.

In an interview airing on US channel Fox Business Network, Trump has said that with so much fake news media coverage, Twitter allows him to bypass all that and reach directly to his people. Donald Trump added that if it weren’t for his social media use then he wouldn’t have won the presidency.

“I doubt I would be here if it weren’t for social media, to be honest with you.”

The president of the United States of America has further claimed his social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram as “tremendous platform.” Trump added that his social media accounts help him to get the word out.

“Tweeting is like a typewriter – when I put it out, you put it immediately on your show. When somebody says something about me, I am able to go bing, bing, bing and I take care of it. The other way, I would never be get the word out.”

President Trump’s comments have come forward after continuous backlash from Republican leaders and public. According to reports from Quinnipiac poll via Business Insider, a staggering 70 percent of voters do not support president’s Twitter antics and thinks that he should stop tweeting from his personal account.

The U.S. president has time and again used his social media accounts to attack any negative news about him and it is also said that many facts reported by him are untrue. He has even used the platforms to make personal attacks. Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said that voters still see their president in the negative light, even after his many tweets.

“After a turbulent stretch of heartbreaking tragedies, President Donald Trump is still deep in negative territory. Trump may not be fit, but the economy is, voters said.”

He recently even attacked Facebook for being on Hillary Clinton’s side during the presidential election. He claimed that Clinton spent money on Facebook ads and news channels like CNN, ABC, NBC and CBS.

During her appearance on the Graham Norton Show, Hillary Clinton condemned Donald Trump’s use of Twitter. She said she ignores most of his tweets but speaks up when the tweet by the president is hurtful or unfair to people. She even accused Trump of indulging in an insult-fest with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“The most dangerous thing he does is conduct diplomacy on Twitter. So he is trading insults with Kim Jong-un, which is just like catnip for Kim Jong-un. He just loves the idea that he’s in a Twitter insult-fest with the President of the United States. He does things that are not only upsetting but kind of inexplicable… I do respond when I think what he has said is hurtful and unfair, and really causing problems for people.”

Moreover, Hillary Clinton is not the only one who thinks that Donald Trump’s use of Twitter to personally attack Kim Jong Un is dangerous. Many have raised concern that the president is trying to increase the tension between the two nations.

Trump’s direct declaration of war on North Korea has found Twitter defending its policies by not taking the tweet down. Many have condemned following the statement released by the social media platform and called Twitter for not treating all accounts the same.

“We hold all accounts to the same Rules, and consider a number of factors when assessing whether Tweets violate our Rules. Among the considerations is ‘newsworthiness’ and whether a Tweet is of public interest. This has long been internal policy and we’ll soon update our public-facing rules to reflect it. We need to do better on this, and will. Twitter is committed to transparency and keeping people informed about what’s happening in the world. We’ll continue to be guided by these fundamental principles.”

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]