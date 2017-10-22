‘Netflix’s ‘Mindhunter’ Picked Up For Season 2: Who Are Some Possible Serial Killers Who Could Appear?

The new Netflix original series Mindhunter premiered this past week, and it focused mostly on the crimes of Edmund Kemper and Dennis Lynn Rader, who was also known as the BTK Killer. The haunting performances bring viewers inside the mind of serial killers, and critics are praising it as a binge-worthy series, thanks to creator David Fincher’s unique vision. Now, fans are already wondering if there will be a season two.

Even though the streaming service has not yet confirmed another season, Fincher is already planning for more episodes. He told Billboard that season number two would focus on the Atlanta child murders that took place between 1979-1981.

The show is based on the book Mind Hunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, about the beginning of the FBI’s serial killer corps, and it tells the story of real events with the goal of comprehending chaos.

If the next season of the show is similar to the first, detectives Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Tench (Holt McCallany) will interview other killers from the time period to develop a profile of the person they are after. According to Newsweek, that could mean interviews with Ted Bundy, Patrick Kearney, and John Wayne Gacy because they were all arrested before 1979, and could be valuable to the detectives.

Another famous criminal that could appear would be Jeffrey Dahmer. He could conceivably replace Rader in the cold open because he was actively killing during that time.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the show is a “super binge” according to Bingeworthy hosts Jessica Shaw and Toure because it is captivating and focuses on the detectives instead of exploiting victims. Toure made it clear that he would follow the detectives anywhere.

Viewers get to watch the beginning of a whole new world of law enforcement. With season one set in 1979, the term “serial killer” didn’t exist at the time, and instead, their subjects were known as “sequence killers,” people who have committed at least three like-minded murders. The Daily Beast wrote that the “old guard” of law enforcement did not think that behavioral science had a place in crime fighting, but it turns out knowing how criminals think is a big help in catching them.

