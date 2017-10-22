‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dina Rescued From Graham, Abby’s In Trouble And Victoria’s Scary Diagnosis

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the next two weeks reveal major drama is headed for the CBS soap opera. Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) will hit tough times after Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) confronts him about hacking into her laptop. Billy isn’t ready to give up on his relationship and will fight to keep Phyllis. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy’s apology won’t matter because Phyllis has had enough and will kick him out of her house.

According to Soap Central, Scott (Daniel Hall) will continue to try to figure out what fake company is behind the sex ring. Zack (Ryan Ashton) worries that law enforcement is on to him. And, it looks like he has good reason to fret as Scott is right on his heels. It puts Scott in a dangerous spot. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott will have to face off with Zack in a rush to save Aby’s life. In the process of risking his own life to save the Newman heiress, he will figure out that he has romantic feelings for her.

Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) will be upset when she learns that Scott is in trouble. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lauren will blame Sharon (Sharon Case) for his trouble. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) will have to play peacemaker and force Lauren and Sharon apart.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) will learn something shocking about their mother, Dina (Marla Adams). Graham (Max Shippee) will push Dina to her breaking point.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will have an interview with Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and collapse. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest it will lead to a frightening diagnosis to explain her strange symptoms.

The Newmans will gather around and wait for Victoria to get better and recover from her car accident. However, that doesn’t mean Victor (Eric Braeden) will stop scheming to back Nick (Joshua Morrow) into a corner.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon will demand that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) fess up to her history with Zack. Sharon believes that it could help them figure out details on the sex ring. Will Tessa finally reveal her past with Zack?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]