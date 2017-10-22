‘Stranger Things’ Spoilers & Theories For Season 2

Stranger Things Season 2 will be released on Netflix on October 27, just in time for Halloween. Fans of the show are already trying to predict what will happen to their favorite characters this season, taking their best guesses after seeing an extended trailer, which may have given away some key pieces to the plot (such as Eleven’s fate).

Season 1 left viewers with quite a few questions. Many have wondered what is going on with Will, who was last seen spitting up some black, slug-like things in the sink after being trapped in the “Upside Down.” Also, just about everyone is anticipating Eleven’s return, despite her seemingly being sent back into the “Upside Down” (or worse) for good.

While we don’t have many definitive answers about this season of Stranger Things, there are a couple of tidbits that we know for certain. For example, we know that Eleven is not dead. Aside from seeing her in the trailer, actress Millie Bobby Brown is in all nine episodes of Season 2, according to IMDb.

Fans were quick to pick up on several not-so-small clues from the most recent trailer and many have been working overtime trying to figure out what’s going to happen to the Hawkins gang.

There seems to be some significance with the number 450. Games Radar points out that “450 is the road leading out of Hawkins, Indiana, that Hopper and Joyce took when looking for Will in the first season.” But what does it mean?!

There is also a strange woman that appears in the trailer that many fans believe might be Eleven’s mother. However, we don’t know who this woman is. And there are a couple of new characters we’re going to meet this season, including Max and Roman.

“There’s definitely a handful of really compelling new characters this season, but [we’re] absolutely servicing the core group first and foremost,” executive producer Shawn Levy told the Hollywood Reporter back in September 2016.

Additionally, we don’t know exactly what is happening to Will and whether or not anyone will die this season. A company by the name of Qualtrics conducted a recent study, polling binge watchers and getting their take on what might happen in Season 2 of Stranger Things. While none of these things are proven, the crowd seems to agree on quite a few theories.

For starters, 68 percent of people polled do not think that Will is a Demogorgon. And, perhaps the biggest thing that came out of the study, viewers believe that either Will Byers or Eleven will die in Season 2.

