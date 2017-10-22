Amy Roloff From ‘Little People, Big World’ Lets Fans Know When To Expect The Next New Season To Premiere

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff took to social media recently to let fans know when to expect the next new season to premiere. Twice in the last two days, Amy Roloff has answered back to fans’ questions about when the Roloff family will be back on TV. The last new season of Little People, Big World ended on June 27 with the birth of Matt and Amy Roloff’s first grandchild, Jackson Kyle Roloff.

Some fans of Little People, Big World wish that TLC would show “it all year round,” a comment on the official Facebook page for the long-running Roloff family’s TLC reality TV series. The comment was prompted from a fan last Thursday when the profile photo on the Little People, Big World Facebook page was updated. The update also prompted several fans to continue to ask when Matt and Amy Roloff “is coming back.”

Amy Roloff, the 53-year-old beloved Roloff family matriarch, has been keeping fans updated on the current activities on Roloff Farms for the 2017 pumpkin season, a much-anticipated yearly event that’s been underway and open to the public since the end of September. The Roloff Farms Instagram page is full of Little People, Big World fan photos that were taken this year at the popular Roloff Farms pumpkin patch, located less than 30 miles northwest of Portland, Oregon, in Helvetia. Amy Roloff has been full of excitement for this year’s farm activities that run every weekend until the last weekend in October.

Today was opening day of 2017 pumpkin season! ???? We’re open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October – 10am to 6pm.???? We hope to see you there!???? A post shared by Roloff Farms (@rolofffarms) on Sep 30, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

Via her business Facebook page, Amy Roloff has been sharing her costume choices for this year’s pumpkin season and also interacting with fans and answering questions in the comments. The once six-member Roloff family, that has now grown to include two daughter-in-laws and two grandchildren for Matt and Amy Roloff since the show aired on TLC in 2006, has gained a large audience worldwide, both on the small screen and on social media. Amy Roloff has been good-natured enough to field questions the last few days on her business Facebook page about when the next new season of Little People, Big World will air.

On October 20, after sharing a photo of her pirate costume for this weekend’s pumpkin patch activities, Amy Roloff kindly replied back to a fan asking when “the new series” of Little People, Big World “will be on TV.” According to Amy Roloff, the TLC network is “indicating March if not earlier” for the next new season premiere. Then again, just hours ago, Amy Roloff confirmed her first theory about a premiere date, saying via her personal Facebook account, @amy.j.roloff, that Little People, Big World will start again “early next year.” This was in reply to a fan comment on a photo of baby Jackson that proud grandma Amy Roloff shared on Saturday “after being at the pumpkin patch all day.”

TLC has yet to confirm a premiere date for the upcoming new season of Little People, Big World, but there have been, in the past, several months between the end of one season to the beginning of the next — sometimes as many as eight months in between. Loyal fans and followers of the Roloff family and Little People, Big World are getting impatient, especially since Amy Roloff had previously hinted that there was more to come in September, which In Touch Weekly speculated that Amy was referring to the start of Season 18.

However, fans have now realized that Amy Roloff was probably just referring to the birth of her second grandchild, Ember Jean Roloff, who was born to Jeremy and Audrey Roloff on September 10. Fans are also conflicted about several rumored premiere dates for the next new season, along with what number season will actually be airing. Some fans are saying on the Little People, Big World Facebook page that Amy Roloff had “said January,” while other fans are saying that they heard “November 22” for the premiere date of either Season 13 or Season 18, but these are just rumors.

The Little People, Big World network, TLC, usually announces renewals and premiere dates via press releases on Discovery Press Web and last announced a premiere date for Season 12B for last May. However, TLC lists 17 previous seasons for Little People, Big World on the show’s official website where the premise is also shown, saying that viewers can “look into the lives” of Matt and Amy Roloff “as they face the pressure of being little in an average-sized world and the financial burdens of operating Roloff Farms.”

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Facebook]