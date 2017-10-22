‘This Is Us’ Stars Reportedly Want A Huge Raise As Season 2 Ratings Continue To Rise

NBC’s hit drama This Is Us continues to rise in the ratings, and the stars of the ensemble show have decided that they should earn more per episode. Will the cast have their demands met so they can start making Friends and Modern Family level money?

Since the show’s Season 2 premiere brought in 12 million viewers, the cast has some bargaining power when it comes to their salaries. According to Straight Shuter, the actors got together after the show’s successful season two start and demanded more money from the network.

The source claims, “They are one of the highest-rated shows on TV, and now they should be making some of the highest money.”

Right now, stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia are making $80,000 per episode, while Sterling K. Brown brings home $75,000 and Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz earn $40,000. While this may seem like a huge payday, it is nothing compared to the stars of Friends and Modern Family during their time at the top, with each cast member on those hit shows reportedly making $1 million per episode.

Variety reported that the most recent episode of This Is Us averaged a 2.9 rating in the coveted adults 18-49 demo, with 10.5 million viewers. These numbers easily made it the number one program of the night in that category, with The Voice coming in second with a 2.1 rating. The only show to get more viewers for the night was NCIS on CBS, who scored 12.4 million pairs of eyeballs.

NBC won the night in the important advertising demographic, but CBS had more total viewers. ABC came in third, while FOX and the CW brought up the rear. The biggest news for the show’s ratings is that it retained 100 percent of the previous week’s viewers and remained even.

The show continues to surprise fans each week, with the most recent episode featuring a shocking twist that no one saw coming. The Wrap is reporting that fans took to social media in droves to voice their reactions to the reveal that Kate Pearson is six weeks pregnant.

One fan tweeted that if Kate names her baby Jack, they will have to call in sick to work the next day. Another called the shocking pregnancy announcement a huge “mic drop” moment.

