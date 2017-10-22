World War 3: N. Korea Is ‘Mass Producing Biological Weapons’ To Unleash Anthrax, Smallpox, Plague Against U.S.

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is believed to be secretly “mass producing biological weapons” in preparation for war against the U.S. North Korean biological warfare experts are reportedly working to weaponize some of the deadliest pathogens known to mankind. The North Korean regime reportedly plans to wage war if attacked by infecting enemy troops and civilian populations with deadly diseases that can be spread through means such as spraying, missiles, drones, and aircraft.

The pathogens reportedly being produced by the regime’s biological weapons experts include anthrax, smallpox, plague and cholera.

According to a report by Radio Free Asia, the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School has confirmed that Kim Jong-un’s regime is arming itself with deadly biological weapons in defiance of a UN ban on such weapons. The production of the deadly pathogens is believed to be ongoing at biological weapons facilities disguised as agricultural research laboratories.

A report by the Belfer Center claims that the biological weapons are being designed to be spread by the country’s 200,000-strong special forces, using various means, including sprayers, missiles, drones, and aircraft.

“While nuclear programs can be monitored by the number of nuclear tests and the success of missile tests, weaponized and cultivated pathogens can stay invisible behind closed doors,” according to the Belfer Center’s report. “Moreover, equipment used for BW production are often dual-use for agriculture, making external monitoring and verification virtually impossible.”

A Welsh technology company has been helping to uncover the secrets of North Korea’s biological weapons capability. https://t.co/trW57elcO5 — Iain Glover (@iainglover) October 10, 2017

Besides pursuing the development of deadly biological weapons, North Korea is also believed to be developing its cyber warfare capability. Some analysts fear that recent mishaps involving U.S. Navy ships could have been due to North Korean hackers targeting the electronic GPS and navigational systems of the ships.

The country is also reportedly engaged in developing its long-range ballistic missiles systems and could also be building a new state-of-the-art ballistic missile submarine. Analysts believe that several U.S. cities could already be within the range of North Korea’s nuclear missiles.

Some of the major U.S. cities that could potentially be hit by North Korean nuclear missiles in the event of a nuclear confrontation with the U.S. reportedly include Honolulu, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, Boston and New York, according to Cheat Sheet.

