Chip And Joanna Gaines Ready For Baby No 5? Fixer Upper Stars Open Up About Expanding Their Family

Spending more time with their children is one reason why Chip and Joanna Gaines decided to end their run on Fixer Upper. With their schedule now wide open, what are the chances their family will grow a little larger? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chip and Joanna opened up about the rumors surrounding their exit from the show and talked about what the future may hold.

For starters, Joanna dismissed the idea that she is currently pregnant. The mother of four explained how a lot of false rumors popped up after they announced the end of Fixer Upper and that she isn’t pregnant with twins. She also put down the reports that her marriage is in trouble and said she is not starting a new line of skincare products.

Last month, Chip and Joanna Gaines shocked Fixer Upper fans when they announced Season 5 would be their last. At the time, the couple said they needed to spend more time at home and wanted to focus more on their businesses. Chip, who is currently promoting his new memoir, Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff, reiterated these points and assured fans that now is the perfect time for the show to call it a wrap.

The two are still filming for Season 5 of Fixer Upper and production is expected to run through the first part of November. Although they are walking away from one of HGTV’s most popular shows, they are open to the possibility of having another series at some point down the road. But for the time being, they are focused on opening a new restaurant and running their various businesses in Waco, Texas.

While Joanna isn’t pregnant, there’s a chance she isn’t done having kids. In a recent interview with People, Joanna admitted that she would love to have another baby and would be thrilled to have twins. Chip, on the other hand, is done having kids. The Fixer Upper stars share four children, including Drake, 12, Ella, 10, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7.

Ok fine… ten more minutes. #bedtime #brothers #buildingstuff A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

Catch Chip and Joanna Gaines on the fifth and final season of Fixer Upper, which is scheduled to premiere on HGTV in November.

[Featured Image by HGTV]