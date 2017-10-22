‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor/Nick Truce Short-Lived, Christian’s Paternity Shocker, ‘Chick’ Over?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) could get back together in the near future. Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick agreed to a truce for now, but the Y&R spoilers suggest that Christian’s paternity won’t stay buried long.

According to Soap Central, Nick and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) are on solid ground, but the soap fans know that could change if Victor decides to reveal Christian’s paternity. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that not only would Victor disclose that Adam (formerly Justin Hartley) is Christian’s biological father, but Chelsea has known for almost two years. It could end their relationship, or at the very least, create tension.

To recap, right after Sage (Kelly Sullivan) died, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) hand-delivered a letter to Adam that revealed he was Christian’s father. She wrote that she knew he was her son’s father because the way he mourned his death. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicated that Adam shared the letter with Chelsea and then burned it so no one else could find out.

Chelsea and Adam agreed to keep the secret between them and not tell Nick. At the time, Nick had suffered two losses — Sage and Christian — so he didn’t want to add to his grief. They had no idea that Christian was alive and living with Sharon as Sully. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Victor is ready to reveal Christian’s paternity.

Sharon is NOT happy with Nick today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/RAg28WxOTj — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) October 17, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor backed Chelsea and Adam’s decision not to tell Nick about Christian’s paternity. Even after Adam’s death, Victor warned Chelsea to keep the scoop from Nick. He felt that Nick didn’t need to know, plus Adam wanted him to raise the boy as his son.

Nick and Victor may have called a truce for now, but it won’t last long. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor doesn’t care about Nick’s feelings and is only agreeing to a peace treaty to win Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) over. It won’t take long for the tension with Nick to resurface, and Victor will mull over exposing Christian’s real father.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Sharon and Scott (Daniel Hall) are about to hit tough times too. Abby (Melissa Ordway) will need someone to risk their life to save her from Zack (Ryan Ashton). After saving Abby, Scott may realize that he has feelings for her and want to explore that.

If Scott and Sharon are not together and Chelsea and Nick break up, then does that mean Nick and Sharon will reunite? It certainly seems like “Chick” is the end game. If that’s the plan, Sharon may be able to be Christian’s mother once again.

Do you think Sharon and Nick will eventually get back together?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]