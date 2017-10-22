Blac Chyna Recording Album: Planning Kardashian Diss Track Amid Claims Rob Is Suicidal Over Drama

Blac Chyna could very well be penning a diss track about the Kardashian family, having confirmed that she’s working on music in the studio.

The odd choice of the career move for the former stripper comes in the midst of dealing with a pricey lawsuit that could see Chyna walk away with $10 million, having sued the family for defamation, amongst other things.

Blac Chyna is livid that the Kardashian clan, including Rob, have tarnished her brand and her Hollywood reputation, which has prevented her from landing further endorsement deals and nightclub appearances that would’ve banked her a fortune.

In what will be the ultimate revenge plan, Hollywood Life speculates whether Blac Chyna’s debut single will be targeting the entire Kardashian family, picking out one by one and spilling the secrets she knows about them.

It seems rather apparent that the ongoing feud with Rob will be something that Chyna would want to talk about on a song that’s currently being produced.

Blac Chyna is said to be taking her music career very seriously, but she knows that in order to break through in the industry, she will need to impress the critics with lyrical content that’s either controversial or moving.

With the mother-of-two having confirmed that she’s working on music with her famous friends, including Lyrica Anderson and A1, earlier this week, court documents from Chyna’s defense team show that the TV personality feared to live with Rob.

From what’s been gathered, Blac Chyna found herself in physical altercations with the reality star on multiple occasions, with it also being said that Rob’s depressive mood would sometimes lead to him making it known he was ready to commit suicide, People claims.

The drama he had with Blac reportedly put him on the edge, having once sent the socialite a photo of himself with dozens of pills in his hand.

Kardashian allegedly sent the photo to Chyna, stressing that if she didn’t respond to his message in a prompt manner, he would commit suicide, which would’ve evidently placed the heartbreaking blame onto Blac.

The music she plans to release will take fans by surprise, but insiders say it’ll be something people wouldn’t have expected.

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images]