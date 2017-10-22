Tyga Crushing On Sofia Richie After Liking Instagram Photos? Scott Disick Bromance In Jeopardy

Tyga is said to have liked a photo of Sofia Richie in a stunning outfit that has led fans to believe he’s subliminally trying to get her attention.

The rapper, who formerly dated Kylie Jenner, double tapped the photo earlier this week and it didn’t take long for fans to take notice and make their assumption about the intentions behind his reasoning for liking the picture.

Of course, it could just be that Tyga found the photo nice to look at and made an innocent move to like it on the social media platform, but fans think otherwise.

Should it be the case that Tyga is trying to hit on Sofia Richie, there’s no doubt that it could potentially cause conflict between the father-of-one and his close bromance with Scott Disick, who is currently seeing the aspiring model.

Scott and Sofia have been dating for roughly two months, and from what Hollywood Life claims, the duo is getting along great with one another.

Despite the age difference, they are completely in love, so Tyga getting in the way of things could potentially mean the friendship the “Faded” rapper shares with Scott could quite possibly be over.

From what’s been gathered, the socialite doesn’t seem to get that impression from his close pal, who he has continued to party within Hollywood recently.

Take it off then you floss when you know how to Boss Up ???????? A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

It’s said that Tyga and Richie have known each other for quite some time, mainly because the 19-year-old had been a friend to Kylie, who happened to be dating the rap superstar for just over two years until their split in March.

News of Tyga allegedly hitting on Sofia through Instagram comes just days after another report had claimed that the 27-year-old is on much better terms with his baby mother, Blac Chyna.

Happy bday to the bornstar ❤️???? A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

The twosome had been feuding for years regarding matters concerning child support and custodial rights over their son King Cairo, but insiders reveal that Tyga has managed to come to a settlement that has left both Chyna and the rapper happy.

They are actively talking much more that Tyga is no longer with Kylie, too.

Is Tyga trying to get with Scott’s girlfriend?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]