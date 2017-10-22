‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 11 Episode 5 Spoilers: Penny, Leonard Figure Out The ‘Secret’ To Sheldon [Videos]

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 Episode 5 will see Penny (Kaley Cuoco) getting her hand on a little book and figuring out the secret to transforming kidult Sheldon (Jim Parsons) into an adult Sheldon. Moreover, the episode, titled “The Collaboration Contamination,” will also see Amy (Mayim Bialik) and Howard (Simon Helberg) collaborating on a new project, which will make Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Sheldon jealous.

Sheldon’s quirky habits and man-child behavior need no introduction, and his antics have often driven Penny and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) up the wall. The couple has been unable to make him see reason and turn him into a mature adult — until now. The synopsis released for The Big Bang Theory Season 11 Episode 5 reveals that Leonard and Penny will finally learn the tactics to handle Sheldon from an “unlikely source.”

And this “unlikely source” is a little book. In the promo for “The Collaboration Contamination,” Penny is seen describing the book as “an answer key to the Sheldon test.” The clip also provides a glimpse of Sheldon turning from an irksome man-child into a calm, composed adult.

It is hard to imagine Sheldon, who has always been obstinate and socially clueless, behaving like a normal guy. This miracle seems to have happened because of a parenting book left behind by Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) at Penny and Leonard’s apartment, according to the spoilers leaked by a fan, who attended the taping of the episode, on The Big Bang Theory forum. Penny and Leonard will be seen using the tricks mentioned in the parenting book to control Sheldon’s behavior.

The second storyline of The Big Bang Theory Season 11 Episode 5 will focus on Howard and Amy’s work collaboration and the conflict that arises because of that. The sneak peeks dropped for the episode indicate that Amy and Howard’s unlikely bonding will not please Sheldon and Raj. They will seek Bernadette’s help to stop the two from working together. A sneak peek suggests that Bernadette will take advantage of the opportunity rather than join their two-member jealousy club.

In the sneak peek, Sheldon is seen voluntarily doing household chores at Bernadette’s home. He probably wants to make Howard jealous by doing that.

Synopsis for “The Collaboration Contamination.”

“Sheldon and Koothrappali confide in Bernadette when they can’t handle Amy and Wolowitz working together. Also, Penny and Leonard learn new tactics for how to deal Sheldon from an unlikely source.”

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 Episode 5, titled “The Collaboration Contamination,” airs on Monday, October 23, on CBS.

