Wendy Williams Cancels Alleged Divorce Plans: Forgives ‘Cheating’ Husband For Son’s Sake

Wendy Williams has chosen not to pull through with her alleged initial plans to divorce her husband, Kevin Hunter, it’s been reported.

According to Hollywood Life, there was a chance that the talk show host was ready to leave Hunter following Daily Mail’s claims that the father-of-one had cheated on his wife of twenty years with his massage therapist.

Supposedly, Kevin and the alleged mistress have been seeing one another for well over 10 years, but it continues to remain unclear whether or not Wendy Williams had any acknowledgment of the situation prior to the allegations being made early October.

Wendy Williams was distraught and embarrassed by the scandal. Sources say that she couldn’t contain her emotions when she wasn’t on camera because it humiliated her to know that the world knew about her husband’s alleged affair.

Wendy, being the supportive wife that she is, firmly denies the story to this day, but if her own words were truthful, it wouldn’t make sense as to why she fired several of her staff members for leaking the scandal to the press.

Whatever the case may be, it goes without saying that Wendy Williams thought about leaving Kevin for good, but sources are now telling Hollywood Life that she can’t leave.

The 53-year-old has her son’s best wishes in mind and believes that she can work through her marital problems with her husband, should it be the case that they have not been having an open relationship for the past 10 years.

The cheating story came just a week after Williams was roasted on social media for what appeared to be not-so-flattering photos of the TV personality in a bikini while on vacation with the man that would go on to make headlines that very same month.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Wendy, but as one source put it, she’s fighting through it and thinks that her marriage can overcome the negative attention its gotten in the past month.

I love a guest who brings red wine and honey! ???? ???? Thank you @Dr_Oz for inspiring us to get our health on! A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Oct 19, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

Wendy Williams will not address the matter regarding her husband in public again. Instead, she wants to keep it quiet while privately getting to a better place with Hunter.

[Featured Image by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images]