How ‘Counting On’ Star Jinger Duggar Continues To Rebel Against Her Family’s Strict Rules

Before she got married last November, Jinger Duggar seemed to do most everything according to the Duggar family rules and traditions. However, once she became Mrs. Jeremy Vuolo, the 23-year-old started doing things differently, and Counting On fans are noticing. Since the reality star has almost made it to her first anniversary without announcing a pregnancy, is it possible she is breaking one of the biggest Duggar rules of all?

The first Duggar family rule that Jinger bent happened as soon as Vuolo popped the question. Duggar children are only allowed side hugs before marriage, but when Jinger said yes, she gave her husband-to-be a full frontal hug, and that was a hint of things to come.

The strict Duggar code doesn’t just include the topic of physical contact; it also includes a dress code–especially for women. Modest clothing is required, and that means only skirts and long dresses. But, as Radar Online points out, as soon as Jinger got married, she started wearing pants, and not the flowing, wide-leg kind. She has rocked skinny jeans, high heels, and even shorts; and those fashion choices shocked her fans.

A woman wearing pants shouldn’t be a big deal in 2017, but in this conservative family, it is far from ordinary. However, she isn’t wearing these clothes just because she wants to; she is doing it because her husband allows her to do so. The Duggars believe the husband is the head of the household, and until Jinger Duggar got married, she had to follow her father’s rules. Once she said, “I do,” the power shifted to Vuolo, and the former soccer player is apparently okay with his wife wearing less traditional clothing.

The rebellious streak continued when the Counting On star and her husband moved out of Arkansas after they tied the knot. The couple moved to Laredo, Texas, where Vuolo works as a pastor, and her relocation made her the first Duggar daughter to move outside of her home state.

However, according to The Hollywood Gossip, the biggest difference between Jinger and the rest of her family is the fact that she hasn’t gotten pregnant. Coming from a family of 19 kids, with sisters who all got pregnant in their first year of marriage, Jinger has done things her own way and has almost made it an entire year without a pregnancy. This has caused speculation that the reality star is using birth control, which is a huge no-no in the Duggar house. Jinger’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, have been vocal about their opposition to contraception because they believe they suffered a miscarriage due to using birth control early in their marriage.

Even though Jinger is doing things her own way, it doesn’t mean she isn’t a target for criticism. Recently, she went to the movies with her husband on a Monday afternoon, and when she posted a picture on social media of her husband alone in the theater, many responded with comments about the couple needing to get jobs. Of course, as Cafe Mom pointed out, Vuolo is a pastor and does the majority of his work on Sunday, so it would make sense to have Monday off.

