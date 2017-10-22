Ewan McGregor & Co-Star Mary Elizabeth Winstead Caught Kissing, Is Divorce Looming For The ‘Star Wars’ Actor?

Ewan McGregor was caught kissing Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead in a busy London restaurant on Sunday. Onlookers said that they headed out into the night on McGregor’s motorcycle after sharing the intimate smooch.

Star Wars star Ewan McGregor was pictured sharing a passionate kiss with Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead at The Good Life Eatery in St. John’s Wood on Sunday,according to Metro. The 46-year-old actor and his 32-year-old co-star play on-screen lovers in the FX TV series Fargo. While this could be a great love story to tell, McGregor is still married to French actress Eve Mavrakis for 22 years. Onlookers were quick to snap a picture of two while kissing.

According to witnesses, Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead were in deep conversation for about an hour before their intimate embrace. The pair then went off riding McGregor’s motorbike afterward. A source claims that the onscreen lovers looked relax in each other’s company, not minding the buzz of comers and goers. Nobody seemed to think that they were shooting scenes for an upcoming project.

Soon after, followers of Ewan McGregor and wife Eve Mavrakis were quick to point the missing wedding bands on their respective Instagram posts. The couple has been married since 1995, sharing four children together – Clara Mathilde McGregor, Esther Rose McGregor, Jamyan McGregor and Anouk McGregor. While it appears they are not wearing their wedding rings anymore, this may not mean that both have gone their separate ways. However, fans can’t help but think that a divorce may be imminent, especially after that smooch.

Meanwhile, Mary Elizabeth Winstead separated from her husband, Riley Stearns, May this year. Taking to Instagram to inform her fans about her split with her childhood sweetheart, she said that they’ve decided to move on from their marriage but will stay best friends. On the other hand, Riley announced that he’ll be taking a hiatus from Twitter a month after.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead reportedly met on the sets of the hit TV series Fargo. Winstead plays Nikki Swango while McGregor plays probation officer Ray Stussy. Both shared an intimate scene in one episode for the series. It should be noted that McGregor and wife Eve also met on the set of Kavanagh QC, where she was the production designer, Mirror added.

Representatives of both Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have not issued any comment on this matter.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]