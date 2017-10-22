How Time ‘At The House’ With Gwen Stefani Inspired Blake Shelton’s New Album ‘Texoma Shore’

Blake Shelton’s new album is coming out this fall, and inspiration for the record came from girlfriend Gwen Stefani. After spending time alone together this past summer on Lake Texoma, he realized that it was an experience neither of them would ever forget. He then discovered the song At the House, and that ended up being the beginning of Texoma Shore.

Shelton told WIN Country Radio that he and Stefani finally got some time off together and the couple ended up going out to the water every day, then back to the house each night, and it turned out to be one of the greatest times of his life.

“I was spending a lot of time this past summer out on Lake Texoma,” Blake says. “There was one week in particular where it was just Gwen and I out there just basically hanging out. We finally had some time off, so we went out on the water every day, went back up to the house every night and just had one of the greatest times of my life.”

He said they both listened to At the House and related to it, which led to his decision to name his album Texoma Shore. Shelton will be performing the song on October 30 on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, just days before the album’s release on November 3.

@blakeshelton #excited!!! #newmusic ????????????????????????????????????????gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

The country superstar has already released the first single, I’ll Name the Dogs, and it is close to hitting the top ten on the charts. The complete track list includes, Beside You Babe, Why Me, Money, Turnin’ Me On, The Wave, Got the T-Shirt, Hangover Due, When the Wine Wears Off, and I Lived It.

Time in Oklahoma also inspired Stefani to record her newest album You Make It Feel Like Christmas. While going for a run on Shelton’s ranch, Stefani asked herself, “What if I did write a Christmas song? What would it be?”

It didn’t take long for a melody and lyrics to come to the former No Doubt singer, and she quickly recorded them on her phone. Weeks later, that inspiration resulted in her first original holiday song Christmas Eve.

The track is one of twelve songs on her latest record which features five other original songs, as well as six covers of classic holiday tunes.

Stefani told Billboard that doing the album was a “whim,” and it was the result of her “reconnecting with her spiritual side.” She added that she is usually a slow writer, but the songs for this album ended up coming quickly. It only took her three sessions to make the six original tracks.

The Hollaback Girl singer says she wanted the record to be timeless, and she ended up bringing in Shelton, Busbee, and Justin Tranter to write with her.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]