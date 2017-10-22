Gleb Savchenko Goes From ‘Dancing With The Stars’ To Daddyhood

Gleb Savchenko may have been eliminated from the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars, but he’s still busier than ever. Savchenko, who was eliminated from the ABC ballroom competition alongside his celebrity partner, Sasha Pieterse, has several projects in the works as well as some major obligations at home. Gleb and his wife, fellow pro dancer Elena Samodanova, recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Zlata. The Savchenkos are also parents to daughter Olivia, age six.

In a post-Dancing With the Stars interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gleb revealed that he actually missed his newborn daughter’s birth—he was on a plane en route to Australia from DWTS‘ summer tour when baby Zlata arrived. While he left the DWTS Hot Summer Nights tour as his wife went into labor, Gleb didn’t make it to the hospital in time. But it sounds like he’s making up for lost time now.

Gleb, who previously worked as a pro dancer on Britain’s Strictly Come Dancing, left the show after one season because he wanted to spend more time with his wife and family. Now, Savchenko and his wife are dividing their time between Los Angeles and Australia, so Gleb has a home base near the Dancing With the Stars studio should he go back to the ballroom for the next season. But based on his social media posts, Gleb seems to be enjoying his daddy time for now.

Oh baby baby ???????? A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on Aug 16, 2017 at 2:03am PDT

Gleb told ET that he and his wife have managed to balance parenthood with their busy careers as professional dancers for the past six years, and their 10-year marriage has never been compromised even amid some steamy routines with her partners.

“We’ve danced together for more than 10 years and we’ve been married more than 10 years, so we learn how to separate work and home,” Gleb told ET.

“At work, [it’s] just a business, so I’m very demanding. I ask a lot from her, she asks a lot from me, but when we’re at home, we are just happy husband and wife who love each other. We just enjoy each other’s company.”

Happy 4th of July America ???????? A post shared by Gleb Savchenko (@glebsavchenkoofficial) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

Savchenko’s wife says she is “proud’ of her husband’s success and his sexy persona, saying it’s actually a compliment to her.

“Of your husband is successful, it’s definitely — it compliments the wife because she made him look that way,” Elena told ET.

In addition to his latest diaper duty role, Gleb Savchenko has an underwear line, the Gleb Collection, as well as a yearly calendar, which he teased will feature “less clothes” than usual. Gleb is also still involved in Dancing With the Stars rehearsals and will be back on the road for the new year for the Dancing With the Stars Light Up the Night, Live! tour, which kicks off Dec. 30.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

