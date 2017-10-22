Olympian Shawn Johnson And Husband Andrew East Reveal Miscarriage 2 Days After Finding Out They Were Pregnant

Olympian Shawn Johnson East and athlete-husband Andrew East are leaning to each other after announcing they had a miscarriage just two days after they found out they were pregnant. The couple made their public announcement through a video posted on Johnson East’s YouTube channel entitled, “pregnancy + heartbreak.”

Johnson East, 25, welcomed her viewers in a somber mood, saying, “Today’s video is a little bit sensitive.” She admitted that it wouldn’t be their happiest video but, still, decided to share it because they feel like a lot of people go through the same situation.

The couple’s 48-hour whirlwind pregnancy experience was documented in the video – from the moment Johnson East found out she was pregnant after two tests, how she revealed the good news to Andrew, and the moment they found out their unexpected pregnancy had been miscarried.

“The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life,” the 2008 Olympian wrote in her caption.

She continued, “My husband Andrew and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news. I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next.”

According to People, after experiencing some unexpected bleeding, the couple drove fast to the doctor’s office where it was confirmed that she was miscarrying. The doctor advised the couple to ride on this wave if they still want to pursue pregnancy.

“We just got back from the doctor and I’m no longer pregnant. Somehow, I lost the pregnancy already,” Johnson East told the camera as Andrew tapped her back trying to console her. “And having a doctor confirm that we miscarried doesn’t feel good.”

Meanwhile, Shawn noted that she and her husband were not trying to conceive a child and were scared of the prospect. Andrew agreed with her and added, “Yeah, we were scared and we were like – Wow! I don’t think we’re ready for it. – Then we talked about it and started getting excited about it.”

Johnson East then brought up a pair of baby shoes she and East had picked up and vowed they would “use them again” someday. Shawn also revealed in thevideo that they plan to “start a family here soon” while Andrew agreed and said he was optimistic about what the future holds for the both of them.

[Featured Image by Shawn Johnson/Instagram]