Kate Middleton’s Youthful Glow Could Be The Result Of Botox, Experts Claim

Kate Middleton is without a doubt one of the most beautiful faces in the world. The 35-year-old mother of two has always been admired for her style and youthful appearance, even amid her third pregnancy.

Now, two plastic surgeons shared their thoughts about the Duchess of Cambridge’s fresh-faced look. Speaking with Closer Weekly, Dr. Vartan Mardirossian, a board certified facial plastic surgeon, claimed that Kate may have gotten Botox injections in the forehead area.

According to Mardirossian, Kate’s recent photos showed a slight difference in her appearance, particularly in the eyebrow area. The expert noted that Middleton’s right eyebrow is slightly lower than the left in recent photos.

“[This is] something that may happen when Botox is injected to treat frown lines, and as a side effect, it diffuses to the frontalis muscle that lies underneath that causes the eyebrows to temporarily shift slightly downwards.”

The surgeon also claimed that if Kate did get Botox, her doctor has “overall done a good job” in making it look as natural as possible.

Interestingly, another facial surgeon, Dr. Andrew Miller, supported such claims. However, he reiterated that it’s hard to be sure if Kate has received Botox, especially since some people have naturally smooth skin.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed that their third child is due in April 2018. The Kensington Palace announced the good news just hours after they shared the news that the royal couple will make an official visit to Norway and Sweden in early 2018.

Earlier this month, Kate Middleton made her first public appearance after taking a break due to severe morning sickness. The Duchess of Cambridge debuted her baby bump at a reception at Buckingham Palace in honor of World Mental Health Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Norway and Sweden at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in early 2018.

And just this week, Kate made an unannounced appearance along with Prince William and Prince Harry at the London Stadium for the “We Are Coach Core” event. The royals salute 150 apprentices who’ve graduated from the mentoring program Coach Core.

With the Duchess’ recent public appearances, many are wondering if she still has difficulty with her third pregnancy. According to E! News, a source close to the family revealed that the expectant mother is already “out of the woods and doing well” after suffering from severe morning sickness, also known as Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

Apparently, Kate Middleton is now feeling a lot better and is enjoying pregnancy, something that she was not able to do during the early months.

