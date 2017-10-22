Hallmark Counts Down To Christmas With 33 New Holiday Movies—Starting Now

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Christmas movie fans—and it’s not even Halloween yet. The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have announced their 2017 holiday movie lineup. The list includes a whopping 33 new movies, 21 of them on Hallmark Channel alone, and they feature some of the most beloved stars in the holiday movie genre, including Lacey Chabert and Hallmark movie queen Candace Cameron Bure, who will star in Switched for Christmas (Nov. 26), a movie about two unhappy and estranged identical twin sisters who swap lives until Christmas Day. In addition to Hallmark Channel’s 21 new movies, Hallmark Mysteries & Movies will introduce their 12 Most Wonderful Movies of Christmas.

The Hallmark Christmas movie schedule kicks off on Sat., Oct. 28 with Marry Me at Christmas and runs through the entire holiday season, debuting its final new feature on Sat., Dec. 30 with A Royal New Year’s Eve.

One of the most highly anticipated made-for-TV holiday films is When Calls the Heart: The Christmas Wishing Tree(Mon. Dec. 25), which will, of course, star Candace Cameron Bure’s Full/Fuller House co-star Lori Loughlin. In addition, Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin also gets her own Hallmark movie with Finding Santa (Nov. 24). The longtime ABC/Netflix co-stars will even host a Countdown to Christmas preview special on Sunday, Oct. 22 on Hallmark Channel.

Speaking of fan favorite ’80s and ’90s TV stars, Entertainment Weekly revealed that this year’s Hallmark movie gift listwill also include films starring Alison Sweeney, Danica McKellar, and Catherine Bell. In addition, Carlos and Alexa PenaVega will dust off their Dancing With the Stars dancing shoes for Enchanted Christmas (Sun., Nov. 12), a movie about former high school lovebirds reconnecting through the magic of salsa dancing.

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mysteries & Movies seasonal Christmas block has become a bona fide Yuletide tradition. The 24/7 programming block features a mix of holiday movies, specials, and original programming. Hallmark is also known for running holiday movies in the summer as a Christmas in July programming block.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]