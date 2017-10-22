‘Little People, Big World’: The Roloff Farms’ Pumpkin Patch Gets A Famous Visitor!

Pumpkin season is in full swing at the Little People, Big World family’s farm in Oregon. October is a busy month at the Roloff Farms, as guests from all over flock to the 110-acre property to pick pumpkins and enjoy the fall season. The entire LPBW family, headed by Matt and Amy, are working at the farm themselves, making sure that all their guests are having a great time.

For four weekends now, Amy Roloff has assumed the role of a personal greeter, dressing up in fun costumes to welcome their customers. She’s also offering her best-selling pumpkin bread and other baked goods from her kitchen.

Meanwhile, Matt Roloff has been busy preparing the farm’s attractions. He’s been spotted by fans in his iconic ATV, riding around the farm and greeting visitors as well. This weekend, Matt brought over his famous friend and Hollywood actor, Martin Klebba.

Martin has been a family friend of the Roloffs for years. Like Matt and Amy, the actor is also a little person. He is active in helping others through his non-profit organization, Coalition for Dwarf Advocacy. He’s best known for his work in Pirates of the Caribbean. On Saturday, Amy adorably dressed up as a pirate to match their guest!

“Hanging out with a real pirate today,” Matt wrote on Facebook. “Okay, so a pirate from the real Disney movie, Pirates of the Caribbean!”

“He will be available the pumpkin at patch tomorrow from 11 am – 2 pm. Come take a photo…He’s the real deal folks!”

Matt and Amy’s eldest children, Zach and Jeremy, are also working the farm this year along with their wives and babies. In fact, five-month-old Jackson is quite popular among the guests. Even baby Ember, Jeremy and Audrey’s one-month-old baby girl, has already been to the farm!

Little People, Big World viewers are definitely thrilled to see the Roloff family up close. All over social media, fans have been sharing their wonderful encounters with the Roloffs during this year’s pumpkin season.

“I finally got to Roloff Farms and I got to meet Amy!” a fan wrote on Instagram last week.

“She was lovely and the farm was delightful! We got some pumpkins and some great pictures!”

“It was so nice to see the Roloff family! They’re so friendly,” another one recounted.

Meanwhile, some fans confirmed that Little People, Big World will indeed be airing a new season soon on TLC. They shared that cameras were spotted following the Roloffs around to film for the long-running reality show.

Visited #rolofffarms today .. that place is really cool, our entire family had a great time. The bonus was getting to catch some filming of #littlepeoplebigworld and meeting Amy Roloff. ????????????????#halloweenadventures#pumpkinpatch#lpbw#pnw#discoveroregon#todaywasagoodday A post shared by B3ll3 (@haileybellz) on Oct 20, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Aside from pumpkin-picking and celebrity-sighting, guests can enjoy other fun-filled attractions for the whole family. There are different obstacle courses, a kiddie train, and even a mini petting zoo! The Roloff Farms will be open to the public until next weekend.

[Featured Image by Matt Roloff/Instagram]