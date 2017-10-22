‘Young And The Restless’ Star Kristoff St. John Allegedly Threatened Suicide, Placed Under Psychiatric Care

The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John, who is best-known for his role as Neil Winters on the long-running soap opera, was reportedly placed under psychiatric evaluation after allegedly threatening to commit suicide by shooting himself in the head.

Citing law enforcement officials, TMZ wrote that Kristoff St. John’s ex-wife, professional boxer Mia St. John, called police on Thursday evening and claimed that Kristoff had been sending her photos of himself pointing a gun to his head. Police officers who arrived on the scene confiscated two guns belonging to the Young and the Restless star and placed him on a 72-hour hold “for mental evaluation.”

As further noted by TMZ, the alleged incident came close to three years after Kristoff St. John’s son, Julian, committed suicide on November 23, 2014. Julian, who was only 24-years-old at the time of his death, was diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 18, and had also suffered from severe depression as a child, according to a report from People.

In May of 2015, Kristoff and Mia St. John filed a lawsuit against the mental health facility where their son died, claiming that there was “widespread and pervasive” negligence. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the couple claimed that the facility did not check on Julian every 15 minutes like they should have, as no one had attended to him in the hour before he was found dead.

Although there had been no previous reports of St. John entertaining suicidal thoughts in the lead-up to this week’s alleged incident, he and his ex-wife Mia had again spoken to Entertainment Tonight in August, with Kristoff admitting that he was “still angry” over the footage of the supposed neglect his son went through in his final moments. Sources close to the Young and the Restless mainstay told TMZ that Kristoff St. John was “very, very upset” in recent days, as Julian’s death anniversary continued to draw nearer.

A look at Kristoff’s Twitter feed shows no activity since October 12, when he asked his followers to retweet his post in support for mental health awareness. Although she has been far more active on social media than her ex-husband in recent days, Mia St. John has yet to comment publicly on the purported incident, instead focusing mainly on retweets related to mental health advocacy. It isn’t clear either how The Young and the Restless taping will proceed in the aftermath of Kristoff St. John’s alleged suicide attempt.

