‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis & Billy Separate; Victoria’s Accident Brings Billy Back To Her Side

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week tease that Billy and Phyllis will go their separate ways as the issues between them only get worse by the minute. The couple had been struck with problems concerning the “Brash and Sassy” and now Jabot and Victoria were added to the things that they need to deal with.

Phyllis and Billy

Phyllis and Billy’s relationship has been on the rocks for quite a while now. She Knows revealed that the former had enough and while seething in anger, she kicked Billy out of her home.

The past episodes of The Young and the Restless clearly showed how the events that transpired around Genoa City have been negatively affecting Billy and Phyllis. Many invisible forces were working to tear them apart and unfortunately, they seem to work.

Then again, Y&R viewers reasoned that they were doomed from the start since their union never really had the support of anyone. Thus, it can be assumed that no one will care if they separate.

Can Victoria Win Billy Back?

At one point in The Young and the Restless, Victoria realized that she wants her ex-husband back. She will now do everything to have Billy by her side again and things are looking great.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Oct. 23- 27. The jig is up for Billy. https://t.co/P9K0GdyR9q #YR pic.twitter.com/xxOExWdX7A — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 21, 2017

Victoria will get into an accident in Y&R. She will be in a car crash and in this emergency situation, Billy will be beside her. At the hospital, a shocking diagnosis about her health will be disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Y&R spoilers specify that many things are happening this week and out of these events, one will definitely push Phyllis over the edge. Perhaps, will Billy run back to Victoria?

Juliet and Cane

Elsewhere, The Young and the Restless spoilers tell the viewers that Juliet will make sure that Cane will never leave her. She will step up her game and attempt some serious moves to fully win Cane over.

Today on #YR, Cane's relationship with Juliet takes an interesting turn. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/HVwXPtdDZl pic.twitter.com/LLj3ZrJ4Gf — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 21, 2017

Juliet knows that she is just a second choice. She is aware that at the back of Cane’s mind, he really wants his old life with Lily and their kids back. He has been sticking with her, only because he wants to have a family and this thought upsets her.

Finally, The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Juliet knew that the moment Lily finally accepts Cane once more, he will be running back to her instantly. Thus, it is her mission not to give any chance for Cane to get a glimpse of his ex-wife again.

[Featured Image by Howard Wise for JPI Studios/CBS]