‘The Gifted’ Season 1, Episode 4 Spoilers: What Happens In ‘eXit Strategy?’

The Gifted Season 1, Episode 4 is titled “eXit Strategy.” Just like with the previous titles, the “X” is capitalized. The television show is getting a lot of comments on social media. For those that have not seen a single episode yet, it is definitely worth checking out. As for Monday’s installment, the synopsis, a promo clip, and few sneak peeks have been released. Find out what to expect.

Possible spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the FOX series.

According to Spoiler TV, the mutants are going to come up with a plan to deal with Sentinel Services. Meanwhile, Eclipse (Sean Teale) has to journey through his dark past to locate an old friend. The purpose is so he can gain access to some useful information. Also, expect Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) and Andy (Percy Hynes White) try to help their group by combing their powers.

There are a few scenes in the promo and sneak peek clips that are worth mentioning. First, Reed Strucker (Stephen Moyer) will end up in the next cell to Polaris (Emma Dumont.) He tries to explain that he has essentially switched sides. However, she doesn’t believe him and for good reason. Eventually, he does get through to her, but she still isn’t interested in working with the former prosecutor.

However, in The Gifted, viewers need to remember that Polaris is pregnant. It isn’t just her that needs to escape prison, but she needs to do it for the future of her unborn child. There is also the issue of the mutants not giving up on her. The longer she remains imprisoned, the more chances the mutants will take to rescue her.

The Gifted Season 1, Season 4 spoilers also hint that something unexpected might happen when Lauren and Andy combine their powers. Although there is a chance that things could go smoothly, this is television. There is this nagging feeling that something will go wrong. What exactly that is remains to be seen.

Are you enjoying watching The Gifted on FOX? Season 1, Episode 4, titled “eXit Strategy” airs on October 23.

