‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: What To Expect In Premiere, New Character, And Future Alexandrian Leader

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres Sunday night on AMC. What can fans expect from the action-packed episode? Advance previews tease what is coming and viewers will not be disappointed. Find out everything that is known so far. This includes the introduction of a new character and the future leader of Alexandria.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up in the premiere episode, titled “Mercy.”

Several websites had the opportunity to get an advance preview of The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere. Spoilers from those posts include Hidden Remote. It was teased what can be expected in “Mercy.”

For one, there will be a new character introduced. However, don’t expect a name, story, or any kind of real greeting. It will just be a glimpse of the man. Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) encounters him in a gas station. It is hinted that this is someone that fans should recognize.

However, it seems that Rick doesn’t find him familiar, so it is unlikely that it is Heath (Corey Hawkins.) Even though Carl is interested in this new survivor, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) warns him to stay away. He is concerned that he might be a spy for the Saviors. Perhaps it is a character back from the beginning of the series.

The words “may my mercy prevail over my wrath” were teased in The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere. As the Inquisitr previously speculated months ago, the phrase, and episode title, are direct references to Siddiq from the comic books. Even though his name might be changed in the TV show, there is a good chance that actor Avi Nash will be portraying the part.

The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere spoilers also confirm that Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos) is in “Mercy.” However, it is not long after the Season 7 finale. It might be just a few weeks because her bullet wound still has a bandage. It was also noted that pretty much every single character is seen at some point in the premiere.

As for the war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors, expect a real attack on the Sanctuary. It is hinted that this isn’t a half attempt, either. Expect some foresight and thought to be put into this. As for previous complaints that there are not enough walkers, that will change in “Mercy.” Fans that wanted the undead will get their wish granted to the extreme.

TWD Season 8 spoilers also suggest that the future leader of Alexandria might be hinted. Of course, it is Carl Grimes. This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. After all, he is Rick’s son and it would be natural for him to take over. However, will he be capable of making appropriate decisions for the community?

What do you think is going to happen in The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere? AMC airs the episode titled “Mercy” on October 22.

