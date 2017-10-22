Perez Hilton Continues Kardashian-Jenner Tirade, Claims Kylie Is Pregnant Because She’s ‘Empty Inside’

Perez Hilton is at it again! The controversial blogger is not holding back in his tirades directed at the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, particularly Kim and Kylie.

In an interview with Closer magazine, the 39-year-old gossip guru opened up about his thoughts on the famous Keeping Up With The Kardashians sisters. Perez, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., has some intriguing claims about the reality stars that definitely earned him some criticisms.

Being his usual outspoken self, Perez started his rant against KKW Beauty owner Kim Kardashian. Hilton alleged that the 36-year-old mother-of-two is “annoyed” that Kylie Jenner is becoming more famous than her now.

Perez claimed that he personally ran into Kim last month, adding that she appeared to be “jealous” of Kylie’s massive success.

“I ran into Kim last month at a party and I think she’s finding it really hard that Kylie’s the bigger star now.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant also said that he found the rumored sibling rivalry “hilarious” mainly because “Kylie has zero personality.”

“It’s hilarious because Kylie has zero personality – people are just obsessed with her plastic surgery. She’s messing with her face because she’s empty on the inside.”

As if it wasn’t enough, Perez went on to say that Kylie probably got pregnant because of the same reason.

“I reckon she’s also having a baby now for the same reason.”

This is not the first time that Perez Hilton commented on Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancy. Last month, the TV personality made headlines for his controversial remarks about the cosmetics mogul, which many find inappropriate.

In a YouTube video posted by Hilton, he bluntly suggested that the youngest Jenner should get an abortion. Apparently, the blogger thinks that Kylie is just too young and not ready to be a mother, especially at this point in her life.

Friday the 13th ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 13, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

He also expressed his doubt about the reality star’s relationship with Travis Scott, adding that they will most likely break up sooner or later.

“Kylie Jenner is 19 years old. Um, I love life, I love babies. If I were Kris Jenner, I would tell that girl to get an abortion!”

Aside from that, Perez Hilton claimed that Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy is “great for business” and that the Life of Kylie star could somehow benefit from it.

“She is the new Kim Kardashian! Kylie Jenner has just one-upped everyone.”

It is worth noting though that Kylie has yet to confirm nor deny any pregnancy claims. However, several outlets reported that the reality star is nearly six months along and is expecting a baby girl.

In the past few weeks, Jenner has been teasing her followers on social media with cryptic posts that could potentially confirm her pregnancy.

Kylie, who is known for showing off her skin, has been covering up with baggy clothes as well, seemingly trying to avoid any glimpse of her supposed baby bump.

[Featured Images by Jason Merritt, Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]