‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Weekly Preview Includes Priestly Punches, Bullet Bullying, And More

Days Of Our Lives spoilers include a weekly preview for October 23. Expect a former priest to punch someone in the face. Another character will use bullets in order to coerce information. Then, there is everything else going on with the Salemites. Keep reading to get all the details on what is happening this week.

The official website for NBC network released the weekly preview for Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers include Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) reacting with violence. It is due to Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) calling Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) all kinds of vile names. The former priest responds by punching his brother in the face. Eric has never been the fighting type, but he hits Brady so hard that he falls over.

DOOL spoilers also tease that Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will steal Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) gun. Swirling around and in shock, there really isn’t anything Hope can do. Especially since she met with Dr. Rolf (William Utay) without any backup. Pointing the gun at the DiMera doctor, a flashback is seen of him resurrecting Will Horton (Chandler Massey) from the dead.

The latest Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Dr. Rolf admits to bringing back Will Horton from the dead. However, he claims that he is not working for Stefano DiMera (formerly Joseph Mascolo.) Then, Dr. Rolf kills himself, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Other DOOL spoilers to expect this week include Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) being exposed. This means that Adrienne Kiriakis will finally be rescued. However, she won’t be going back with Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo.) Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and Adrienne will be the couple that reunites.

Also, the Will Horton mystery will begin with a journey to Memphis. However, what will the group find when they get to the big city? Was Dr. Rolf telling the truth? If so, where has Will been the past two years and what will he be like once the Salemite is found?

