Galaxy S9: The Specs For Samsung’s First 2018 Flagship Might Have Just Been Leaked

With the iPhone X closing in on the market, the Galaxy S9 is starting to look like Samsung’s best bet to counter Apple’s latest and greatest creation. Fortunately for the South Korean tech giant, it seems like its first 2018 flagship will be able to give the iPhone X a run for its money.

Thanks to a new leak from up-and-coming smartphone leakster Benjamin Geskin, the mobile community has received what could very well be the first legitimate estimated specs of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Geskin posted the leaks on his official Twitter page, where it was received warmly by the smartphone community.

According to Geskin, the upcoming 2018 flagships from Samsung would be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 for the United States and other territories, while the powerful smartphone would be powered by the Exynos 9 Octa-Core 10nm SoC in its home country of South Korea.

The formidable processors will be paired with 6GB of RAM and start with 128GB of base storage. Just like their predecessors in the S-series, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be equipped with a nifty and incredibly useful microSD card slot.

Previous rumors have pointed to the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to basically be refined versions of the Galaxy S8 and S8+. While this might be true with regards to the smartphones’ overall design, the 2018 devices’ cameras would be a league above their predecessors. As noted in a BGR report, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will likely feature improved dual cameras. based on the Galaxy Note 8’s dual-sensor configuration.

Geskin also speculated that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ would be officially announced by Samsung at the 2018 Mobile World Congress (MWC). The leakster, however, speculates that the device might see an actual launch until March in New York.

As a disclaimer, Geskin was quick to note that the specs he released for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are still tentative. Thus, there is a pretty good chance that the specs and features outlined in his most recent leaks could change before the upcoming and highly-anticipated device is actually unveiled.

If anything, the latest leaks about the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+’s specs are very encouraging. The competition in the smartphone market is intensifying, with competitors in the Android market coming up with formidable smartphones one after another.

While Samsung is still widely considered as the leader in the Android sphere, flagships such as the LG V30, the Google Pixel 2 XL and the widely-rumored OnePlus 5T continue to attract consumers’ interest. With the right combination of features and design, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ might very well prove to be the smartphone industry’s most attractive mobile devices yet.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]