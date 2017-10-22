Is Apple Watch Series 3 Really A Hit, Or Is It All PR Hype?

The Apple Watch has been struggling to gain mainstream acceptance in the United States. However, according to Forbes, the struggle is over.

“70% of Apple Watch Series 3 buyers are buying their first-ever Apple Watch, says GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives. And 80% of Series 3 buyers are buying the LTE-equipped cellular version, which eliminates the need for an always-near paired phone.”

The article summarizes that those numbers are huge for Apple, who has sold about 30 million Watches since 2015. The numbers, if true, are also great because the Series 3 has launched to mixed reviews. Joanna Stern of the Wall Street Journal calls the new wrist device untethered and unreliable. David Pierce of Wired says that the battery lasts one day (at its best) and the interface still takes too long to figure out. However, Adrian Kingsley-Hughes for ZDNet says the Apple Watch Series 3 is a winner.

“Ten days in, and I have to admit that the Apple Watch 3 gets a double thumbs up from me (which is top marks as far as this quick review is concern). Not only has the Apple Watch integrated well into my day-to-day life (I’m loving the deep dive that it allows me to dig into data such as my sleep, workouts, and such), but it’s also worked flawlessly in that time.”

As Inquisitr has noted over the past month, many people who purchased the LTE version of the Apple Watch had a difficult time activating their device. However, a firmware update was issued to fix the bug, and the complaints about the Watch have greatly deteriorated over the past few weeks. However, there are still some angry Watch buyers on Twitter.

@TMobileHelp Why is cellular not working on Apple Watch? — Erika (@oldscoot68) October 21, 2017

This is the most first world of problems but I updated my Apple Watch and now it’s not working as it should and I’m annoyed — Stoned Gail (@CloneNic) October 20, 2017

Nobody can deny that many are happy with the Apple Watch. But not everybody believes the reports about the Apple Watch taking over the marketplace are true. First, you still don’t see a huge amount of people wearing the Apple Watch, no matter where you are. Second, some believe that these new reports are an attempt to take attention away from the fact that not everybody is happy with the new Watch. Commenters after a recent article at BGR on this topic aren’t all that convinced.

“Every year since the Apple watch was released, this site say [sic] ‘Apple watch sales will explode anytime now.’ Every year we see the same flat enthusiasm from the Smart Watch market. The Smart watch hype is over and gone. Move on,” says AKLC.

“Oh, please. More PR hype from the Apple Factory. I work in the tech field, and I have only seen TWO people wear an Apple Watch. Let’s move on, the Apple Watch is dead. Actually, it was never alive,” claims Scotty Is An Idiot.

Whether or not you believe the hype, one thing is for sure — Apple will survive if the Watch Series 3 doesn’t become a huge hit. This Friday, pre-sales for the iPhone X start. Sales for Apple’s latest iPhone are predicted to be tremendous, especially because the phone is the biggest upgrade for an iPhone since the device debuted in 2007.

