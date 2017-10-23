Kylie Jenner Pregnant: ‘Life Of Kylie’ Star Fights Off Pregnancy Cravings To Maintain Sexy Figure?

Kylie Jenner may still be young, but she is all about showing off her enviable curves in her skimpiest outfits possible. The Life Of Kylie star is known for her next-to-nothing ensembles that would make anyone blush. So is she fighting off her pregnancy cravings to maintain her sexy figure?

The 20-year-old TV personality is certainly not one to shy away from flaunting her fit physique, which made her an instant “body goal.” However, rumor has it that Kylie Jenner is around five months pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, so she is certainly gaining a couple of pounds with a growing belly.

But despite the huge changes in her body, a source revealed that Kylie Jenner is embracing her pregnancy and she is handling it like a champ. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is allegedly “indulging in everything she wants” because this is the first time that she doesn’t have to worry about gaining weight.

The insider also added that Kylie Jenner is “super excited that she’s having a little girl” and has already splurged on a lot of clothes and other baby items for her first born.

Meanwhile, despite being a part of reality TV’s first family, Kylie Jenner has been trying to keep her very public life as private and as low-key as possible after the news of her alleged pregnancy first broke. The Kylie Lip Kit mogul has even opened up about her longtime struggle with anxiety.

Unlike her famous sisters, the reality star-turned-entrepreneur has always noted in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Life Of Kylie series that she is not born to be popular. Kylie Jenner has never really adjusted well with her family’s fame and living a life in the public eye is still very overwhelming for her.

Being dubbed the “Social Media Princess,” Kylie Jenner used to post photos of herself almost daily. However, the Life of Kylie star is not as active as before anymore. Although she still uploads snaps once in a while, they are mostly business-related.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have yet to address all the baby rumors.

