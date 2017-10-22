Kylie Jenner Obsessed With Teasing Fans About Pregnancy: When Will She Confirm ‘KUWTK’ Baby News?

Kylie Jenner loves the attention she’s getting from not letting fans know whether she’s pregnant or not, it’s been reported.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kylie still isn’t ready to make an announcement just yet on whether she’s expecting or not, though it’s already been confirmed via a family insider that Jenner is five months along.

Having seen the reaction she’s gotten on social media, Kylie Jenner likes knowing that everyone who follows her Instagram accounts is anxiously waiting for a confirmation by posting a photo online.

Sources say that there won’t be a confirmation just yet because Kylie Jenner wants to continue teasing her fans for a little longer. She loves reading the comments and seeing her fans asking about the baby.

Seeing that this is her first time being pregnant, Kylie is simply taking things one step at a time, and while her pregnancy has been rather joyful so far, she has opted not to share too much on social media.

There have been times where she’s felt nervous about mentioning her pregnancy online because she’s constantly worried about something going wrong, like her sister, Kim Kardashian, who dealt with endless complications while carrying North and Saint West.

An insider explains that Kylie Jenner will be making an announcement to confirm her pregnancy in due time, but for right now, she wants to continue teasing her fans a little longer because she absolutely loves seeing the reactions she gets in doing so.

???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 11, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Sister Khloe Kardashian also hasn’t confirmed her pregnancy yet, with insiders sharing that Kylie and her sibling could very well be gracing a magazine cover together to increase the chances of receiving more money from whichever publication they choose to pose for.

The 20-year-old reality star has already stocked up on maternity clothes and designer attire for her baby, which is allegedly going to be a girl, according to reports.

Kylie Jenner and her soon-to-be baby father, Travis Scott, are beyond excited to be starting a family together amid plans to move in together once their daughter has been welcomed into the world.

Friday the 13th ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 13, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Kylie Jenner couldn’t be happier with where she’s at in life right now, the source concludes.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]