‘Bachelor’ Star Whitney Bischoff Gets Married! Find Out The Details

The Bachelor star Whitney Bischoff is now married. Things didn’t work out for her when she ended up engaged to Chris Soules, but she has now found her happily ever after. Us Weekly Magazine shared the details about Whitney’s new husband and her wedding.

Whitney Bischoff got married to Ricky Angel. The wedding was at the Wequassett Resort and Golf Club in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth were at the wedding, along with Carly Waddell and Evan Bass. The couple got engaged back in July, so Whitney planned a wedding in just four months. Fans are excited to see pictures from her big day, but since she didn’t marry someone from Bachelor Nation, and she was on the show so long ago, you won’t be seeing her wedding on television. Hopefully, she will share a few videos with everyone.

Whitney actually met her husband on the dating app Bumble back in September of 2015. She was really glad when they met that he actually looked just like his pictures. It sounds like these two clicked right away. It turns out that Whitney didn’t need reality television to find love. She found her man by simply using a dating app.

A lot of people were shocked when Whitney Bischoff and Chris Soules split. They seemed like the perfect couple on TV, but it just wasn’t meant to be. They split back in May of 2015, so Whitney started dating her new husband just a few months later. Bischoff and Soules were together for six months before the split. When you find love on a reality show, you don’t really get to know the person very well before you are engaged. By the time that Chris and Whitney got to know each other, they realized it wasn’t going to work.

I wish I could marry Ricky 100 times just so that I could have weekends like this more than once. Thank you to all of my amazing girlfriends who made this weekend one for the books. I wish I could post a pic of every lovely lady and share with the world how much they mean to me, but I put my phone away to be in the moment and didn't bring a camera. These pics are from friends and ok I'll just stop talking now. Just so dang happy. THANK YOU A post shared by Whitney Bischoff (@whitb624) on Sep 17, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Are you happy to hear that Whitney Bischoff is doing so great since her time on The Bachelor? Do you feel like Chris Soules will find love soon? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk, Jr., airing in January of 2018 on ABC.

[Featured Image by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images]