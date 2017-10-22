Mariah Carey, James Packer Split: Singer’s Diva Attitude Too Much For Billionaire Ex To Handle?

It seems like it was just yesterday when Mariah Carey blinded everyone with her 35-carat engagement ring from billionaire fiance James Packer. Now, the Australian businessman is calling their relationship a “mistake.” So what really happened that led up to their shocking split?

James Packer has recently given an incredibly rare interview about his personal life and revealed that he was not in a good place when he started dating Mariah Carey. As if that’s not enough, he also described his engagement to the “We Belong Together” singer as something that should not have happened in the first place.

It has been previously reported that Mariah Carey was an overspending diva, leaving James Packer with no choice but to dump her. The said report also added that the 50-year-old businessman, investor, and philanthropist was not thrilled to share their personal lives and his ex-fiancee’s lavish outings in her new reality TV show, Mariah’s World, which premiered late last year.

Mariah Carey and James Packer first became engaged in January 2016, taking their romance a step further after less than a year of dating. However, Nick Cannon’s ex and the business mogul allegedly cooled down after not spending as much time together.

TMZ has previously reported that Mariah Carey and James Packer went on a romantic Greece getaway in September 2016 but something terrible went down during the vacation. Sources revealed that “something really bad” happened and that may have cost the split.

Meanwhile, after James Packer’s shocking revelation, Mariah Carey took to social media to share her current mood. While a lot of people might have expected the “Always Be My Baby” chart-topper to break down and cry, she actually appeared to be in a celebratory mood.

Wearing a sexy black dress that showed off her ample cleavage, Mariah Carey cheerfully greeted her supporters. “Hey, you guys! I just wanna say thank you so much for all the kind words about my new song ‘The Star,'” she said in the short Instagram clip. “First of all, I’m sending all my love and all my good energy your way and can’t wait for Christmas.”

Mariah Carey has not reacted to James Packer’s recent comment about their failed engagement.

