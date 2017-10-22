‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Rumors: Ingo Rademacher’s Casting Stirs Concerns Behind The Scenes?

Ingo Rademacher has been cast to replace Winsor Harmon as Thorne Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. Fans were not that happy, and there are rumors Ingo’s casting is causing some concerns behind the scenes.

A blind item from Soap Opera Digest says that a recent casting change in a daytime soap is causing all sorts of anxiety on the set. This somehow fits with The Bold and the Beautiful. Popularly known as Jax on General Hospital, Ingo Rademacher was given a full-time, contract role on B&B. However, it was a role previously played by someone.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thorne and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) are going to be a hot couple. So in addition to fans being upset, Ingo’s casting could also be an adjustment for Harmon’s old friends on the soap, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. As the soap managed to bring in a new face for an old character just like that, other cast members might also be concerned that they can be replaced just the same. But then again, most of the current cast are soap staples, so they should not really worry about it.

Harmon had been playing Thorne on a recurring basis until it was recast with Rademacher. He played it on contract from 1996 to 2010. He was seen more frequently in 2016 when Thorne joined his family to prevent Eric (John McCook) from marrying Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Harmon broke the news of the recast on Twitter when he revealed Brad Bell’s decision to bring in a new actor for the role. Ingo told TV Insider that he read the comments, and because a lot of people don’t seem happy about it, he kind of felt bad about it. Harmon, though, was supportive of him and wrote on Twitter, “Congrats, Ingo. You’re gonna be amazing as Thorne, buddy! Big shoes, dude, size 11. Call me man!” Ingo said he hopes to play Thorne well like Harmon did.

Ingo started filming last week, and his first episode on The Bold and the Beautiful is scheduled to air on November 27. Katherine Lang shared on Instagram the first look of Ingo as Thorne. She wrote, “Welcoming Ingo @ingorademacher to the show… welcome!”

Welcoming Ingo @ingorademacher to the show… welcome! His first day was yesterday #boldandbeautiful #cbsdaytime

